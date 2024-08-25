Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Pioneers Of Pagonia

Pioneers of Pagonia Reveals New Magic Update for Gamescom

Pioneers of Pagonia was a part of Gamescom 2024 this week, and with the appearance came a new Magic Update in Early Access

Article Summary Envision Entertainment announces Magic Update for Pioneers of Pagonia at Gamescom 2024, coming this October.

New "Cursed" enemies in Pagonia demand strategic use of magic and special equipment to counter their threats.

Magic Update includes improved tutorials for newcomers with video clips starting in a September Quality-of-Life update.

Features treasure hunters voiced by Maurice Weber and Ovilee May, adding excitement with hidden riches and artifacts.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment revealed a new Magic Update for Pioneers of Pagonia as part of their Gamescom 2024 appearance. The update is part of the game's continued improvement in Early Access as they slowly chip away at tasks to get the full release out. The update won't be available until October, but the team released new info for those not in attendance to check out while those at the event got to play a little but of what it had to offer. Enjoy the details here.

Pioneers of Pagonia – Magic Update

To make it easier and quicker for new players to familiarize themselves with the world of Pagonia, the Magic Update massively improves the first steps into the game. Newcomers will be informed about how to play the game and important game mechanics through short video sequences while they build their first settlements. Some of these introductory video clips will already be available in September as part of a Quality-of-Life update.

New enemies, the "Cursed," are emerging in Pagonia and are corrupting and abusing nature for their own purposes. Only units with knowledge of magic can remove the curses and thus prevent the "Cursed" from successfully performing their rituals and threatening waves of attacks invading via their portals. But warlocks and sorceresses need special weapons and equipment to oppose the "Cursed." New resources, building types, units, and production chains are available, which must be used strategically and skillfully. This opens a further tactical component that provides even more excitement, especially for strategy experts.

The Magic Update also introduces a particularly interesting explorer unit: The treasure hunter can discover hidden riches, secret arsenals, and lost artifacts in the world of Pagonia. There are also secret treasure maps, which must first be found or acquired through bartering. The male treasure hunter is voiced by the German strategy expert Maurice Weber, while American streamer and presenter Ovilee May lends her voice to the female treasure hunter. Players can also use the menu to select their favorites for specific units – including American internet star SodaPoppin and German content creators Gronkh and Hand of Blood.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!