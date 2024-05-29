Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: JOFSOFT, Pizza Bandit

Pizza Bandit Has Launched New Alpha Test On Steam

JOFSOFT have released a new Alpha Test for Pizza Bandit, as you can play this weird futuristic co-op mission shooter revolving around pizza.

Article Summary New Alpha Test for the indie game Pizza Bandit launched by JOFSOFT on Steam.

Engage in a futuristic co-op mission shooter that blends pizza delivery with bounty hunting.

Customize weapons and tackle missions with variable difficulty for better rewards.

Join 1-4 players in online co-op, facing challenges with strategy and friendly fire risks.

Indie game developer and publisher JOFSOFT has revealed that they launched a brand new Alpha Test for their upcoming game Pizza Bandit. This new test will give players a chance to experience this new weird title, as you'll play an ex-mercenary tuned pizza shop owner trying to get his delicious meals around town while also being forced to do jobs from his old career path. The game is a 1-4-player co-op, so you can have fun with others while playing it. Enjoy the trailer and more info here as the test is live on Steam.

Pizza Bandit

Set in a future where time travel is possible, Pizza Bandit's protagonist, Malik, is an ex-mercenary with a passion for running a pizza restaurant. With the pizza shop failing miserably, he is forced back to his old life, taking on bounty jobs to keep his dream afloat. As a time-traveling bounty hunter, he ventures across various eras, timelines, and realms on missions fraught with dangers. His pizzeria serves as a crucial hub where he can regroup, strategize, and gear up for the thrilling conflicts that lie ahead. With his trusty time machine, players help Malik take on the brutal world of bounty hunting while ensuring the survival of his beloved pizzeria.

Dodge Rolling into Action: In combat, the best way to survive is to roll and weave through enemies and bullets with deadly precision.

In combat, the best way to survive is to roll and weave through enemies and bullets with deadly precision. Adrenaline-Fueled Encounters: Fast-paced battles demand quick reflexes and even quicker thinking.

Fast-paced battles demand quick reflexes and even quicker thinking. Missions & Combat: Gameplay meshes iconic mission and combat mechanics such as pizza baking in Overcooked with over-the-shoulder, third-person shooting in Gears of War. Each mission has five tiers of difficulty that reap bonus rewards the higher the difficulty.

Gameplay meshes iconic mission and combat mechanics such as pizza baking in Overcooked with over-the-shoulder, third-person shooting in Gears of War. Each mission has five tiers of difficulty that reap bonus rewards the higher the difficulty. Customizable Weapons: Players can modify their weapons with a range of components discovered during missions. Strategically combining these components in specific sequences can enhance weapons with new effects and improvements.

Players can modify their weapons with a range of components discovered during missions. Strategically combining these components in specific sequences can enhance weapons with new effects and improvements. Bounty Contracts: Undertaking bounty contracts with specific objectives spanning multiple missions yields extra rewards (experience, loot, and cash) and unlocks new weapons and equipment, enhancing the gameplay experience.

Undertaking bounty contracts with specific objectives spanning multiple missions yields extra rewards (experience, loot, and cash) and unlocks new weapons and equipment, enhancing the gameplay experience. 1-4 Player Online Co-Op: Mission difficulty adjusts to squad size, however, sometimes the biggest challenge is coordinating with allies. Friendly fire is allowed, adding another layer of tension and strategy.

