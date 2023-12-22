Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Honda

Honda Launches New Interactive Hondaverse With Fortnite Creative

Feel like checking out a new electrical car from Honda in a video game? They have made the Hondaverse on an island in Fortnite Creative.

Article Summary Honda debuts an interactive Hondaverse in Fortnite Creative to showcase its all-electric SUV, the Prologue.

The Hondaverse is crafted using Unreal Engine for Fortnite, featuring realistic Prologue SUV models.

Visit the island with activities and customization options, using code 5244-1399-9605 in Fortnite.

Hondaverse expands Honda's gaming presence, including TwitchCon presence and Honda esports partnerships.

Honda is the latest company to make a promotion using Fortnite Creative, as they have launched a new interactive Hondaverse with its own island. This new interactive island serves as a vehicle (pun intended) as a way to show off their first all-electric SUV, the Prologue, set to be released in early 2024. To be clear, this isn't a promotion with Epic Games, they just used the toolset to make their own little universe, like a lot of companies have been doing lately. If you decide to check out the island, you'll see they've given the place plenty of activities, but it's all centered around giving you a chance to check out the new car. We got more info from the team below on this before you go off to visit it with the code 5244-1399-9605.

The Hondaverse in Fortnite Creative

For the first time during its Fortnite map creation process, Honda is utilizing the recently updated Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) to import actual vehicle CAD data into the game. This has allowed map architects, Beyond Creative, to create an in-game, photo-realistic representation of the new Honda Prologue SUV. Within the Hondaverse, players can choose from any available Prologue exterior color to customize their gameplay experience. The new Honda Fortnite Map, "Prologue Electric Dash," takes players through a futuristic, electrified world where modern aesthetics seamlessly integrate with naturalized elements of the environment.

The Hondaverse is Honda's fully immersive virtual world created within Fortnite, consisting of custom Fortnite creative maps that become unique worlds where Twitch streamers, and everyday gamers, can compete. The Hondaverse launched in June 2022 with the Honda Parkour Map, featuring multiple custom maps inspired by Honda products. Other Hondaverse maps created in Fortnite include the Honda Hub, CR-V Labyrinth and Pilot TrailSport: Treehouse Tycoon. Each map provides a unique gameplay format and experience. The Hondaverse was created with the Brand Partnership Studio at Twitch. Honda continues to build on its relationship with Twitch to grow its connection with gamers at all levels, which began in 2019. Most recently, Honda was a presenting sponsor at TwitchCon Las Vegas 2023, with the all-new Honda Prologue as its centerpiece, the new Motocompacto e-scooter, a sneak-peak at the "Prologue Electric Dash" Map in Fortnite, Team Liquid Honda meet and greets (Honda esports partner), and Honda giveaways.

