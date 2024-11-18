Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, Nihilego, pokemon

Nihilego Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

The week leading up to Wild Arena: Global will see special daily Raid Hours in Pokémon GO. Defeat Raid Boss Nihilego with this guide.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. We will also see a special set of Raid Hours taking place with unique Pokémon during this week's lead up to the Wild Area event. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Nihilego, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

The Raid Hours this special week of Wild Arena-focused events Pokémon GO are:

Tuesday, November 19: Nihilego (can be Shiny)

Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 20: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Thursday, November 21: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Friday, November 22: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

Top Nihilego Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Nihilego counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Nihilego.

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Nihilego can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Nihilego will have a CP of 2256 in normal weather conditions and 2821 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

