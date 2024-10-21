Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Gigantamax Pokémon, pokemon, Pokémon GO Halloween

Gigantamax Gengar Arrives in Pokémon GO: Halloween 2024 Part 2

Pokémon GO introduces the all-powerful Gigantamax Gengar for Part 2 of the Halloween 2024 event. Certain species will be Shiny boosted.

Article Summary Gigantamax Gengar debuts in Pokémon GO for Halloween 2024 Part 2, offering a tough Six-Star Max Battle.

New Costumed Pokémon like Froakie and Rowlet with Shiny boosts will join the wild spawns and raids.

Enjoy event bonuses like 2× Candy and increased Shiny odds for specific Pokémon in raids and eggs.

Participate in Timed Research for a chance to encounter Spiritomb and Morpeko, plus unique avatar items.

The mysterious second part of the annual Halloween event in Pokémon GO has been unveiled. It will include Gigantamax Gengar, new Costumed Pokémon, and a Shiny boost for certain encounters. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween Event 2024 Part 2 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, October 28, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, October 28, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Gengar debuts! It will be a difficult Six-Star Max Battle that will need 10+ Trainers to defeat. We're also getting two new costumes, and they both evolve: Froakie wearing a Halloween Costume, which can evolve up to Frogadier into Greninja Rowlet wearing a Halloween Costume, which can evolve up to Dartrix into Decidueye

Gigantamax Gengar debuts! It will be a difficult Six-Star Max Battle that will need 10+ Trainers to defeat. We're also getting two new costumes, and they both evolve: Wild Spawns: Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), Froakie wearing a Halloween costume (can be Shiny), Inkay (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny), and Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume (can be Shiny). Pikachu wearing a witch hat (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), Froakie wearing a Halloween costume (can be Shiny), Inkay (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny), and Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume (can be Shiny). Pikachu wearing a witch hat (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better. On October 31, costumed Pokémon will have a small chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught with Nice Throws or better. Lavender Town Music Here's the big one! Increased Shiny odds for certain Pokémon: Increased chance to encounter Shiny Zorua in the wild Increased chance to encounter the following Shiny Pokémon in raids: Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume Umbreon Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume Froakie wearing a Halloween costume Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume Increased chance to hatch the following Shiny Pokémon from Eggs: Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume Pichu wearing a witch hat Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume, Pichu wearing a witch hat, Froakie wearing a Halloween costume, and Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume. All can be Shiny.

Raids: Tier One: Pikachu wearing a witch hat, Froakie wearing a Halloween costume, and Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume. All can be Shiny. Tier Three: Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume, Umbreon, and Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume. All can be Shiny.

Max Battles: Tier Six: Gigantamax Gengar debuts (can be Shiny)

Free Timed Research: A Spiritomb-focused research will offer encounters with Spiritomb and Morpeko.

A Spiritomb-focused research will offer encounters with Spiritomb and Morpeko. Paid Timed Research: There will be multiple questlines available, including: For $5 USD, the Paid Timed Research will offer the following: 3× Catch Candy Event-themed Pokémon encounters, including Froakie wearing a Halloween costume and Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume. Event-themed encounters, including Pikachu wearing a witch hat, Spiritomb, and Morpeko. A new avatar item depending on your choice— Morpeko Onesie (Full Belly Mode) or Morpeko Onesie (Hangry Mode). For $2 USD, the Paid Timed Research will offer the following encounters: Pikachu wearing a witch hat Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume Froakie wearing a Halloween costume Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume all can be Shiny

There will be multiple questlines available, including: Field Research: The following will be available: Encounters: Pikachu wearing a witch hat (can be Shiny) Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny) Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny) Froakie wearing a Halloween costume (can be Shiny) Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume (can be Shiny) Morpeko Mega Energy for: Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, Absol

The following will be available:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!