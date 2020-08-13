Pizza Simulator Is Coming To PC & Nintendo Switch In 2021

Finally, the simulator game we all needed is on the way as Pizza Simulator has been officially announced for 2021. Gaming factory made the announcement today that their latest sim title will have you running your own pizza place in the hearts of whatever city you want to believe you're in. This game isn't just about running the business, either. You'll be able to take orders, make the pizzas yourself, design the shop, customize the look, come up with your own specials and recipes, and also compete with other pizza places nearby. Doing some things you might not normally agree with, but need to be done in the cutthroat business of pizza service. Oh, and did we mention delivery? The game will be released sometime in 2021 for Steam and Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, here's some more info from the devs and the trailer.

Pizza Simulator is a unique combination of strategy and simulation games mixed with some economic elements. Take on the role of a pizza restaurant manager. Start from the bottom with only a few bucks in your pocket and eventually climb all the way up to the top while dealing with all the challenges of a pizza business along the road. Build the largest pizza franchise in the world or go broke while trying. Welcome to the world of Pizza Simulator! Let's make some pizza! Choose from more than 50 ingredients and go through trial and error while mixing them to finally find the one perfect recipe that all your clients will love.

Get ahead of your competitors. Compete with other players by trying to beat them with your pizza place rating, delivery speed, and prices, all of which are listed on the leaderboards.

Make the restaurant reflect your style. Enjoy countless options for customization that will allow you to create a truly one-of-a-kind pizza place.

Become a marketing master. In the end, advertising is the key to business success.

Handle delivery schedules. Everyone loves hot pizza and hates it when a cold one is delivered. Arrange routes and hire additional couriers to make sure your deliveries will always be on time.

Make good use of your management skills. Take care of your finances. Recruit experienced staff and lay off workers that don't fulfill your expectations.