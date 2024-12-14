Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Planet Coaster, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 Releases Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack

Planet Coaster 2 released a free update this week, along with a new DLC called the Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack with new rides

Article Summary Planet Coaster 2 drops free Update 1 with enhanced guest movements.

Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack DLC brings five adrenaline-pumping rides.

New flume features include natural oscillation and bounce effects.

Customize your park with high-adrenaline attractions for $10 DLC.

Frontier Developments released a new DLC and a free update this week for Planet Coaster 2, as the Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack is now available. First, the free update, which they're just calling Update 1, brings with it a ton of enhancements and improvements to the game, especially when it comes to "bounce movement" with the park attendees. Meanwhile, the DLC (which will run you $10) focuses on adding five new rides that all come with a bit of thrill to them but will also cost you extra in the process. We have notes and videos for both here, as the content is now live.

Planet Coaster 2 – Update 1

Update 1 brings changes and improvements to the appearance and movement of guests as they enjoy your flumes, introducing more natural and varied movement for guests. In this update you'll notice that guests will now have a more natural oscillation as they make their way down flumes or slides, while inflatables will also have a more dynamic sense of motion. We've also added more movement, including increasing the amount of spin that rafts can have, as well as boosting the swing of guests, rafts, and mats, i.e. more movement up the sides of flumes. A 'bounce' movement has also been added, meaning that guests, and their rafts and mats, can now hit and bounce off the sides of the flumes and slides, which in turn can add further spin to their animations. Update 1 also introduces the ability to allow multiple guests onto a flume at the same time, which can be easily controlled by configuring the Minimum Interval between guests in the flume settings.

Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack

Prepare to spin, whirl, and wow your guests with the Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack. Create and customize a swirling sensation with five new high-adrenaline attractions that are sure to provide your guests with the ride of a lifetime – if they're brave enough!

Big M's Rides – Ultra Spin: Spins and loops galore! This impressive coaster can rotate its cars faster and faster until the world becomes a thrilling, spinning blur.

Spins and loops galore! This impressive coaster can rotate its cars faster and faster until the world becomes a thrilling, spinning blur. Vector – LIM Launch Family Coaster: Hop on board this streamlined launch coaster! Elegant yet powerful, this ride offers a whirlwind adventure for all ages.

Hop on board this streamlined launch coaster! Elegant yet powerful, this ride offers a whirlwind adventure for all ages. 540: Engage your guests in a dizzying dance as they stand tall on a shared surfboard and ride a 540° wave!

Engage your guests in a dizzying dance as they stand tall on a shared surfboard and ride a 540° wave! Strike: Swirl round and round on this mesmerizing contraption. Witness the endless spins of the Strike: everything can rotate, from the core to the gondolas: the perfect design for a high-intensity experience!

Swirl round and round on this mesmerizing contraption. Witness the endless spins of the Strike: everything can rotate, from the core to the gondolas: the perfect design for a high-intensity experience! Whirlpool: Ready to get swept into a wild vortex? Get your guests on the Whirlpool rotating ride, a customizable fresh rebuild of the original Planet Coaster's Psychola, and watch them spin round and round, upside down or backward!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!