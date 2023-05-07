Planet Of Lana Confirms Xbox & PC Launch Date Planet Of Lana, one of the most anticipated indie games for 2023, has been confirmed for PC and Xbox later this month.

Thunderful Publishing and indie developer Wishfully Studios confirmed they will be releasing Planet Of Lana for both Xbox consoles and PC later this month. The game has been one of the most anticipated indie titles of 2023, as the visuals to this cinematic puzzle adventure caught the attention of many a gamer. Now you'll soon have a chance to experience it as the game will drop on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store on May 23rd, 2023. Along with the date, we have a new trailer for you to enjoy down below.

"Set on an alien world, Planet of Lana tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. Blending an epic story that takes you on a spectacular journey across stunning natural landscapes with a touching personal relationship built between protagonists Lana and Mui, Planet of Lana is a game filled with wonder and adventure. Expect to encounter strange creatures and dangerous machines as you move through lush forests, mysterious caves and arid desert landscapes during your journey. Throughout daring platforming, engaging puzzles and tense stealth sequences, players will discover a game built around the unique companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui. Only by working in tandem can you solve the puzzles and avoid the dangers that lay ahead of you, from stalking spindle-legged robot menaces that have mysteriously landed on Lana's planet, to the not always-friendly fauna that populates Planet of Lana's breathtaking environments."

"We are so pleased to finally be able to reveal that Planet of Lana is coming to PC and Xbox on May 23rd," said Wishfully director Adam Stjärnljus. "Thank you to everyone who has shown such love and support for our game over the last few years. We can't wait for you to land in the magical world we've worked so hard to create and experience this adventure for yourselves."