Planet Zoo: Console Edition Announced For March 26

Those of you looking for the fun of Planet Zoo, but on a console, you're in luck! The game will arrive on consoles this March.

Article Summary Planet Zoo: Console Edition launching on PS5 and XSX|S March 26.

Includes full game with updates and cross-platform sharing.

Pre-orders receive exclusive Pygmy Hippo, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson's Gazelle.

Game features realistic animals, intuitive controls, and creative freedom.

Frontier Developments confirmed this morning that they are releasing Planet Zoo: Console Edition for both the PS5 and XSX|S on March 26. As you might suspect, for a game that's already been out on PC for years, they are giving you the full game with all of the updates made so far, as well as cross-platform sharing with Steam players for all of the customized habitats made by others. No word on whether they are going to release all of the DLC packs as one or bunched up over time, but we assume they will eventually come to the game as well, as there was no indication they were already included. Those who pre-order the game will get three exclusive animals added to their copy: the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson's Gazelle. We have more info below and the latest trailer for you to check out.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Planet Zoo: Console Edition features an incredible array of authentic animals who think, feel, and explore the world you design around them. Create unique habitats and vast landscapes, and make meaningful choices to nurture animals as you construct and manage the world's wildest zoos using intuitive console controls. Pick up and play across four engaging game modes: embark on a globe-trotting campaign in career mode, build a network of connected zoos in Franchise mode, put your skills to the test in Challenge mode, or let your imagination run wild in the freedom of Sandbox mode.

Simulation Runs Wild: Meet a world of beautiful, realistic animals. From playful lion cubs to mighty elephants, every animal in Planet Zoo is a thinking, feeling individual with a distinctive look and personality of their own. Craft detailed habitats to bring your animals' natural environments to life, research and manage each species to allow them to thrive, and help your animals raise families to ensure their future generations.

Meaningful Management: Manage an amazing living world that responds to every decision you make. Focus on the big picture or go hands-on and control the smallest details. Thrill visitors with iconic exhibits, develop your zoo with new research and release new generations of your animals back into the wild. Your choices come alive in a world where animal welfare and conservation come first.

Limitless Creativity: Planet Zoo's intuitive, creative controls let you effortlessly make your zoo unique with piece-by-piece construction tools. Every creative decision you make impacts the lives of your animals and the experience of your visitors. Let your imagination run wild as you dig lakes and rivers, raise hills and mountains, carve paths and caves, and build stunning zoos with a choice of unique themes and hundreds of building components.

Share & Inspire: Join a connected community with console cross-platform and share the world's most creative habitats, scenery, and even whole zoos on the Frontier Workshop. See your own designs appear in zoos around the world or discover fresh new content from the Planet Zoo community every day.

