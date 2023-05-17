Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ex Starter Deck: Greninja Ex Greninja ex Starter Deck from Pokémon TCG Japan will feature not only Greninja, but also the entire Froakie evolutionary line.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. These will likely be brought into another Pokémon TCG expansion or even as SV Black Star Promos. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex. There will also be two secret decks that have not yet been revealed. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. Today, let's take a look at some cards featuring the Froakie line.

The Froakie line begins with, of course, Froakie as illustrated by Atsuya Uki. Froakie evolves into Frogadier, who is shown gliding on a body of water by an artist that seems from this image to be credited to Tanji Matsuno, which makes me wonder if this is a visual glitch and that Taki Matsuno is the artist here. The ultimate level is Greninja ex, who is illustrated by takuyoa. Artist takuyoa has been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Some of the top cards attributed to this artist include Rapid Strike Urshifu V Character Super Rare by Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Darkrai V from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, Wo-Chien ex Special Illustration Rare from the upcoming Sword & Shield – Paldea Evolved, and more. takuyoa is one of the few artists who largely does Ultra Rares who sometimes dabbles into more illustrative cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.