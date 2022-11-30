Gorilla Tag Will Be Released On Meta Quest 2 Mid-December

VR developer and publisher Another Axiom revealed that they now have a release date for Gorilla Tag on Meta Quest 2, as it will come out mid-December. The game has technically already been released for a while now, as it was originally released into the App Lab on Steam, giving players a chance to experience the weird tag-based title. We got more info and a quote from the company below about the impending release, as you can snag the game on December 15th, 2022.

"For the uninitiated, Gorilla Tag lets up to 10 players enter and explore a jungle-like world where you can run, jump, climb, and—obviously—play tag. You use only the movement of your hands and arms to interact with the world—no buttons, joysticks, or teleportation required. There's four different game modes to choose from: a simple game of Tag, running from infected gorillas or outmaneuvering survivors in Infection, targeting opponents in Hunt, and slingshotting paint in Paintbrawl. It's all simple to learn and play but difficult to master. Introduced to App Lab and Steam in 2021, Gorilla Tag was created and developed by Kerestell Smith (aka Lemming) as the only developer at his studio – Another Axiom. What started as a personal passion project has since gone viral, amassing a community of dedicated fans and players and redefined social VR gaming all in the spirit of play."

"Gorilla Tag started as a passion project of mine, and it's been incredible to watch it grow organically along with a community of fans," says Another Axiom Founder Kerestell Smith. "I'm a gamer myself, and I love VR. Being able to build something of my own and put it out into the world has been a dream come true, and I can't wait to welcome even more players on the Meta Quest Platform."