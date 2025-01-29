Posted in: Frontier Foundry, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo: Console Edition Launches Australia & South America Pack

Planet Zoo: Console Edition has launched a brand new pack of content today, as the Australia & South America Pack is available now

Article Summary Planet Zoo: Console Edition launches Australia & South America Pack for $10.

New animals include Koala, Jaguar, Llama, and Red-Eyed Tree Frog.

Over 480 scenery pieces let you build rainforests and Aztec temples.

Tackle a new scenario with fun objectives in Tanami Roadside Zoo.

Frontier Developments has launched a new pack for Planet Zoo: Console Edition today, as players can get their hands on the Australia & South America Pack. Marrying two continents into one giant release, the pack brings in a ton of animals, settings, and additional content to the game for you to explore and make your zoo thrive. We have more details below as its currently on sale for $10.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition – Australia & South America Pack

Arriving with the Australia Pack are the Koala, Dingo, Red Kangaroo, Southern Cassowary, and the Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizard exhibit, alongside vibrant modern and upcycled scenery and indigenous flora and fauna. The 'Outback Comeback' timed scenario also allows zookeepers to test their skills as they work to raise guest happiness and provide a haven for newly adopted animals. The South America Pack brings the Jaguar, Llama, Capuchin Monkey, Giant Anteater, and the Red-Eyed Tree Frog exhibit, as well as a stunning selection of jungle and Aztec inspired scenery pieces from which players can craft their very own rainforests and temples.

Ten New Australian & South American Animals: The full list includes the following animals: Koala, Dingo, Red Kangaroo, Southern Cassowary, Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizard, Jaguar, Llama, Capuchin Monkey, Giant Anteater and the Red-Eyed Tree Frog.

The full list includes the following animals: Koala, Dingo, Red Kangaroo, Southern Cassowary, Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizard, Jaguar, Llama, Capuchin Monkey, Giant Anteater and the Red-Eyed Tree Frog. Over 480 New Scenery Pieces: Build a magnificent new range of scenery, combining modern architecture with upcycled materials, find indigenous flora and fauna alongside vibrant scenery pieces and new animal toys, or create your own jungle adventure by constructing an Aztec temple park entrance, theming your habitats with treasures from civilizations past or building your very own rainforest.

Build a magnificent new range of scenery, combining modern architecture with upcycled materials, find indigenous flora and fauna alongside vibrant scenery pieces and new animal toys, or create your own jungle adventure by constructing an Aztec temple park entrance, theming your habitats with treasures from civilizations past or building your very own rainforest. A Brand New Scenario: Discover a brand-new challenge waiting for you in Tanami Roadside Zoo. In this challenge zoo, you're called to fulfill a set of fun objectives, such as raising guest happiness, adopting certain animals, and increasing shop profits, all to earn ranks. The faster your completion, the higher your rank.

