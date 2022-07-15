PlanetSide 2 Launches The Surf & Storm Update On PC

Rogue Planet Games has officially released a new update for PlanetSide 2 as you can get the Surf & Storm Update on PC. This is one of the more interesting updates as they are going far more oceanic, bringing about even more underwater and over the waves combat than before. And to help define that, they have added the game's first naval vehicle in the Corsair, which seats eight players for quick transportation for a group over the water. We have more details and the latest trailer below as you can go access this update right now.

The Introduction of the Corsair, PS2's first naval vehicle The Corsair is an 8-seater vehicle where squadmates can spawn and features one pilot, two top guns, and five additional seats. Passengers can launch themselves out of the Corsair using its catapult system to get into the fray. Weapons on the Corsair are similar to other Nanite Systems common-pool vehicles, and includes the M20 Basilisk, M60 Bulldog, and Dingo ML-6, and Empire-Specific Basilisk alternatives, to start.

Enhanced underwater warfare on Oshur Includes a slew of new underwater bases, expanded arsenal of weapons that can be used underwater, new underwater diving equipment that enables more mobility, and new "Seaposts" to fight over that enable your team to spawn Corsairs.

Outfit Wars returns in a 1v1 format on a new Planetside 2 map, Nexus Features one team vs one team in the new format. The winning outfit gets bragging rights, cosmetics, and a special statue on display in Sanctuary. The 1v1 format also allows outfits to be pitted against rivals within their own faction to prove who really carries their faction the hardest. The new map is a snow-covered, mountainous battle island. Jagged cliffs, frigid forests, and glacial canyons hide nine new bases for teams to fight for territory control.

