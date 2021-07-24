Play NYC Announces In-Person Convention Return For 2021

Play NYC announced this week that they will be returning to an in-person convention, happening next month no less. The event will come back to the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 W 18th St.) from August 7th-8th from 10am-6pm ET, and they already have over 65 exhibitors and vendors ready to go. It may not be the biggest event coming back to NYC's gaming community, but it's going to be the biggest test so far as to how NYC crowds can handle an event as we're trying to come out of the pandemic. We have more info on the event for you below.

Play NYC, which is once more supported by the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, will feature playable games from studios large and small, and from creators old and new. Among this year's meany features will be a new game from the world-renowned Avalanche Studios, the highly anticipated "Skate Story" by Sam Eng, and exclusive, debut demos from indie studios Moving Pieces (Shoulders of Giants) and a new VR experience from Pittsburgh-based studio Schell Games (I Expect You To Die 2). Additionally, Play NYC's annual Graffiti Games program will showcase five brand new games created by developers from diverse backgrounds exclusively for Play NYC. All of the Graffiti Games, which can only be played with other people in the same room, are designed to convey what it means to play together, without any distance.

"When Play NYC was virtual last year, we got to see first-hand how games have helped so many people stay connected, unwind and escape during the pandemic," said Dan Butchko, Playcrafting's Founder & CEO. "Play NYC gives developers a safe space to show what they've been working on and people of all ages get the chance to get together, in real life, to celebrate the unifying power of games. We couldn't be more thrilled."

This year, Playcrafting is adding new measures to deliver a fun and safe experience. All attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry. A negative test result taken within 48-hours will be accepted for children under 16.