Playdate Announces New Update Video Coming June 8th

Panic Inc. revealed today that they will be showcasing a brand new update video on their upcoming handheld console Playdate. The small gaming device caught the eye of gamers a couple of years ago as they revealed their plans for distribution and content on what is a small and unique console. But updates have been few and far between as they have been developing much of it in secret. Now it appears we will be getting a more in-depth check-up on it as the company will be running a 15-minute digital presentation on June 8th on YouTube. The video will cover a ton of topics about Playdate including news on the device, a first look at the games of Season One, news on pre-orders, and a few other surprises. Here's some added info from the team.

"We've all been quietly working non-stop to get all of the complex pieces of the Playdate puzzle into place, and at last we're ready to show you what we've been up to," says Cabel Sasser, co-founder of Panic. "There's a lot of amazing things being created here that will hopefully add a bit of joy to your life. And while we're launching a price a little bit higher than we planned — largely due to the massive global shortage of electronic parts right now — we took the last year to double the number of free games included in Season One. More on that in the update."

Playdate is a brand-new and truly unique gaming handheld system that is a celebration of video games. It's yellow. It fits in your pocket. It includes brand new games from amazing creators. It has a beautiful black and white screen. And yes, it also has a crank. Created with great attention to detail and affection by app developer and video game publisher Panic, Playdate hopes to capture the spirit of endless possibility and excitement that games have given us since the beginning. Playdate's collection of games will delight players with their inventiveness and ingenuity. And in addition to introducing players to brand new games, Playdate also encourages people to create their own imaginative games and interactive software using a suite of easy development tools. In short, Playdate was made just for fun.