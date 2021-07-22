Playdate Will Open Pre-Orders Next Thursday July 29th

Panic Inc. revealed today that they will officially open up pre-orders for their upcoming pocket-sized mobile console, Playdate. The console has been in the works for over two years now, but it looks like we're about to cross the finish line for it to be released to the public as the company will officially take orders for the main console and its accessories on Thursday, July 29th, at 10am PT. Right now we know that the Playdate Cover will also be available for $29, and a bundle with the console and Cover will be available for $199. We have a little more info on the console and the pre-order happening next week, as we look forward to seeing how the pre-order totals come out for this particular item.

Playdate pre-orders will not "sell out" — everyone will get a virtual place in line. The first batch of Playdate units (roughly 20,000) will begin shipping towards the end of this year, and subsequent orders after selling through the initial allotment will ship in 2022, with production adjusted based on demand. Pre-orders require full payment up front, but can be cancelled at any time for a full refund. Units will be limited to two per person, and any additional orders will be cancelled. Playdate will be shipping initially to the countries listed here. International shipping costs will also include any duties and taxes paid up-front, to avoid surprise importing fees. Also debuting next week on pre-order day will be a new episode of the Panic Podcast focused around the Playdate and the decade-long saga of twists, turns, and mini-boss battles that led to the creation of a surprising handheld gaming console. The episode will also be the first of a brand new Podcast feed, the Playdate Podcast from Panic, that will feature behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with Playdate game developers!