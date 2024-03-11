Posted in: Games, Limited Run Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition Has Been Released

Limited Run Games have brought back a classic CD-ROM title, depending on your definition of classic, with Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties.

Article Summary Limited Run Games re-releases the infamous Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition.

Enhanced with 4K remastered photos and the original gameplay for modern platforms.

Includes new documentary and interviews with industry professionals and game cast.

Features a full gallery mode and a new dungeon crawler game for endless entertainment.

Limited Run Games has brought back a "classic" CD-ROM game from the depths of retro obscurity as they have released Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition. Known for being an exceptionally bad game, the development team decided it wasn't just enough to make an enhanced version of the original; instead, they have updated and enhanced the original 3DO game for a modern audience so you can… "enjoy" what is considered to be one of the worst video games ever created. You can currently get the game on all three major consoles, while the Steam edition will be released at a later date.

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

Greed, lust, spirituality, white-knuckle chases, shameful propositions, a nun, humor, true love, jaded love, jealousy, taut action, comedy, a bad guy, a good guy, a hero, spine-tingling suspense, a hot babe, brazen bravado, a damsel in distress, and a Hollywood ending!! Plumb the depths in the definitive edition of this lost "classic," painstakingly restored and lovingly recreated. Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition delivers a truly next-generation CD-ROM experience. For the first time since 1993 the original version of the game is faithfully presented alongside 4K remastered photos and a wealth of documentary and interview content. Relive the excitement of John and Jane's fateful encounter in the first American-produced visual novel. Learn about the birth of the multimedia era from industry icons, and dive into the origin of the game's creation with interviews and commentary featuring leading lady Jeanne "Jane" Basone.

Play the cult classic and earn plumber bucks along with your high score.

Fully remastered images, select between original and new 4K restorations on the fly.

Plumb the Depths, a dungeon crawler with unlockables and secrets to discover via your hard-earned plumber bucks.

Full gallery mode, view images, behind-the-scenes, and original release assets from the 3DO classic.

New unlockable documentary feature, discover the history of video in video games and the making of PDWT through the cast of journalists, game industry veterans and original game crew.

Save your progress and repeat your favorite scenes.

