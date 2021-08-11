Plunder Panic Officially Set For September Release

Will Winn Games revealed today they will be releasing the 12-player action arcade title Plunder Panic this September. The game has been confirmed for a Steam release on September 17th as players will be fighting it out in a retro-inspired pirate game. Meanwhile, those of you on console looking to play will need to wait a while as the game will come out later for those systems in 2022. Here's a better look at the game until it comes out in a month.

Inspired by classic SNES games, Plunder Panic blends retro graphics, arcadey action, and a boatload of online (and offline) gameplay modes and options to shiver even the most hardened pirates' timbers. Two teams of up to six players must go all hands on deck and face off against each other, utilizing a variety of weapons, enchanted items, and power-ups. Quick, round-based matches begin as rival teams anchor their ships on the same island. Only the scurviest dogs will prevail once the action starts, with victory within reach if the rival team loses either too much of their gold, their ship gets scuttled, or if their precious captain takes a trip to Davy Jones' locker. It's up to teams to decide on an offensive or defensive approach! Pirate Panic — Fast-paced action-arcade gameplay with elements of platforming, combat, and strategic play.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Plunder Panic Steam Early Access Trailer (https://youtu.be/8G15qBLKOhI)