PNY Reveals New Dual Slot Slim RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2026

PNY revealed a few new items this month as part of CES 2026, as we got a look at their latest Dual Slot Slim RTX 50 Series GPUs

NVIDIA Blackwell architecture powers the new GPUs for exceptional AI, gaming, and creative performance

Compact dual-fan designs ideal for mATX builds, featuring up to 16GB GDDR7 memory and PCIe 5.0

Models include RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070, each supporting customizable tuning via VelocityX Software

PNY revealed some brand-new items as part of CES 2026, as they showed off their new line of Dual Slot Slim RTX 50 Series GPUs. This is basically an upgrade from their current lineup of graphics cards, as they have given this line an overhaul when it comes to performance, speed, cooling, thermals, and more. We have mroe details from the company below as these will hit the market in February 2026.

PNY Dual Slot Slim RTX 50 Series GPUs

PNY's new slim GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards feature an innovative lightweight, dual-fan, dual-slot design, making them among the most compact enthusiast cards currently in market, alongside NVIDIA Founders Edition. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Built on NVIDIA's reference design and enhanced with PNY's superior thermal solutions, these graphics cards pack the full power of NVIDIA's RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 GPU models into a much smaller footprint. Perfect for mATX motherboard configurations – these cards are the ideal choice for creators, gamers, and AI-PC enthusiasts who demand high-end performance in limited-space environments.

With an overhauled thermal design using two large 120mm fans, a massive vapor chamber and an aluminum backplate, PNY's new Slim graphics cards deliver superior cooling capabilities and enhanced acoustic performance via ultra-quiet fan operation. Users can further customize their experience using PNY's VelocityX Software to optimize their graphics card's clock tuning, change fan settings, monitor performance, and more.

The new slim models deliver an exceptional gameplay experience and realism, thanks to the incredible processing power of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Gamers can expect improved performance and stability in the most graphically stunning AAA games, enjoying a seamless combination of ultra-fast memory and performance. These dual-slot, dual-fan graphics cards by PNY raise the bar for visual graphics, establishing a new standard for a next-level gameplay experience in compact builds.

PNY GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot Graphics Card

16GB GDDR7 (256-bit)

120mm Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

11.8" x 5.9" x 1.6" (300 x 150 x 40mm)

Core Clock: 2295 MHz / Boost Clock: 2617 MHz (2730 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot Graphics Card

16GB GDDR7 (256-bit)

120mm Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

11.4" x 5.9" x 1.6" (290 x 150 x 40mm)

Core Clock: 2295 MHz / Boost Clock: 2452 MHz (2572 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 12GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot Graphics Card

12GB GDDR7 (192-bit)

100mm Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card

11.4" x 5.0" x 1.6" (290 x 128 x 40mm)

Core Clock: 2325 MHz / Boost Clock: 2512 MHz (2587 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

