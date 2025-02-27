Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Champions, Pokémon Day 2025, Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Day 2025 Brings Multiple Announcements & Updates

The Pokémon Company held a special livestream today for Pokémon Day 2025, revealing new games and updates for the property

Article Summary Pokémon Champions debuts on Switch and mobile, offering global battles with cross-play and Pokémon HOME compatibility.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches late 2025 on Switch with a dynamic real-time battle system in urban Lumiose City action.

Pokémon TCG Pocket celebrates 100M downloads with a Triumphant Light booster pack and Ranked Matches starting in March 2025.

New Pokémon Concierge episodes premiere on Netflix as Latin American Spanish support expands across major Pokémon titles.

The Pokémon Company celebrated Pokémon Day 2025 today with a special livestream, going over a few new announcements for the IP in general. Among them was a release window revealed for Pokémon Legends: A-Z, The reveal of Pokémon Champions, updates to the TCG, Pokémon Unite, and the Pocket TCG titles, and more. We have the details here and the stream above for you to check out.

Pokémon Day 2025

Pokémon Champions , a new game developed by The Pokémon Works in collaboration with GAME FREAK, continues the tradition of Trainers putting their skills against those of others from around the world with the goal of allowing core game-style battles to be enjoyed by more players than ever before. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems and mobile devices, with Pokémon HOME compatibility allowing players to use Pokémon from previous titles.

, a new game developed by The Works in collaboration with GAME FREAK, continues the tradition of Trainers putting their skills against those of others from around the world with the goal of allowing core game-style battles to be enjoyed by more players than ever before. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems and mobile devices, with HOME compatibility allowing players to use from previous titles. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to launch in late 2025 for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and takes place in Lumiose City where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon . Trainers will select their first partner Pokémon, either Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile, and then be introduced to the series' first real-time battle system with timing-based mechanics. In Lumiose City, Trainers will explore Wild Zones while using stealth or battles to catch Pokémon , while also encountering Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution, a powerful transformation beyond standard Evolution that is key to battle success. For more information, please visit the official Pokémon Legends: Z-A website.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket celebrates Pokémon Day and surpasses 100 million downloads with the new Triumphant Light-themed booster pack, launching February 28, with Ranked Matches being added in March 2025. From Feb. 27, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. PST to April 29, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. PDT, players can log in to receive special booster packs at no cost that are guaranteed to include at least one card of four-diamond rarity or higher and special missions will be available from Feb. 27, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. PST to March 26, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. PDT

celebrates Pokémon Day and surpasses 100 million downloads with the new Triumphant Light-themed booster pack, launching February 28, with Ranked Matches being added in March 2025. From Feb. 27, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. PST to April 29, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. PDT, players can log in to receive special booster packs at no cost that are guaranteed to include at least one card of four-diamond rarity or higher and special missions will be available from Feb. 27, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. PST to March 26, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. PDT The Pokémon Trading Card Game : In 2025, fans can look forward to the new Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Series of expansions, marking a new era for the globally popular trading card game with the return of Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, including Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex. Mega Evolution Pokémon ex have increased HP and attack damage compared to regular Pokémon ex, but they give up three Prize cards when Knocked Out.

: In 2025, fans can look forward to the new Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Series of expansions, marking a new era for the globally popular trading card game with the return of Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, including Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex. Mega Evolution Pokémon ex have increased HP and attack damage compared to regular Pokémon ex, but they give up three Prize cards when Knocked Out. Pokémon Concierge returns with new episodes premiering exclusively on Netflix in September 2025. A teaser visual and test footage are now available, showcasing Pokémon that will appear in Pokémon Concierge for the first time. Until March 9, 2025, Trainers can also now watch the first four episodes of Pokémon Concierge on Pokémon 's official YouTube channel.

with new episodes premiering exclusively on Netflix in September 2025. A teaser visual and test footage are now available, showcasing that will appear in Concierge for the first time. Until March 9, 2025, Trainers can also now watch the first four episodes of Concierge on 's official YouTube channel. Latin American Spanish support is expanding across Pokémon games, including Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Pokémon Champions, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game, bringing the joy of Pokémon to even more fans worldwide.

