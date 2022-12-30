Pokémon GO 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Feature Of 2022

With 2022 wrapping up, we are looking back at some of the best and worst moments in Niantic's Pokémon GO. Today, let's focus on the best feature added to the game. Please be sure to let us know what you think was the best feature added to the game in the comments below.

The strongest feature added to Pokémon GO in 2022 was the overhaul of Mega Evolution and Mega Raids. Mega Evolution was given a system that allowed Megas, when evolved multiple times, to advance and unlock new perks, much like the Buddy feature. This overall made Mega Evolution cheaper and more fun, incentivizing Trainers to use this feature which had essentially been ignored by the community due to lack of interest.

Mega Raids also got a much-needed overhaul. Mega Raids were downgraded from Tier Five to Tier Four, allowing some of these raids to be completed alone and, so far, all of them to be completed by a pair of well-prepared Trainers. This also makes Mega Energy easier to earn, once again taking the useless Mega feature and giving Trainers not only a reason to use it but also the means by which to do it with far less effort.

Finally, a new type of Mega Raid was introduced with Legendary Mega Raids. We saw Mega Latios and Megs Latias unlocked in this new tier above Tier Five, which makes sense for this Raid type. We will certainly see future Legendary Mega Evolved Pokémon like Mewtwo X, and Mewtwo Y introduced this way, which makes 2023 exciting. Legendary Mega Raids don't only enrich the Mega Raid pool, but they also can make previously boring Tier Five raids interesting. We'd all gotten enough of Latias and Latios… until this. Hopefully, the same will happen to Mewtwo this year in Pokémon GO.

What is your pick for top feature of the year?