The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 25: Eevee & Snorlax Eevee & Snorlax were drawn by Mitsuhiro Arita, artist of the famous Base Set Charizard & Pikachu cards, in Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Team Up.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with another TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Mitsuhiro Arita is the artist behind Eevee & Snorlax GX, which brings two iconic Normal-types from Kanto together in a single beautiful card. Arita has been working in the Pokémon TCG since the very first set, where he contributed Base Set Charizard and Pikachu, two of the most iconic cards in the history of the hobby. Arita is responsible for all of the standard Team Up TAG TEAM GX cards and has been posting about this beautiful era of the TCG recently on Twitter.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.