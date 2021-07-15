Arcade1Up Releases Details For Four-Player X-Men Cabinet

Arcade1Up has released new details about the release of the four-player cabinet for the classic X-Men arcade title from Konami. For a short period of time in the early '90s, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing one of these as the machine populated every arcade, amusement park, and practically Pizza Hut in North America. Before the animated series, this was a major introduction to the franchise for anyone who hasn't read the comics yet and a dream title for those who were already fans of the comic book series. The cabinet is now currently available for pre-order going for $700, and with it, they're also selling a special X-Men-themed stool for you to chill on as you take on Magneto and the Brotherhood Of Mutants. You can read up more about the game below and everything it comes with, along with a special trailer showing off how this version of the game plays once you get it built.

Yep, here it is, with character designs straight out of the legendary Pryde of the X-Men animated pilot. The X-Men 4 Player arcade game was an instant smash hit in 1992, allowing players to control Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, or Dazzler, in taking on the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants masterminded by Magneto. Four simultaneous players, amazing mutant powers, endless fun. Ready to team up for some remote play? The X-Men 4 Player arcade game is equipped with Live WIFI; you can fight your way through each level with the help of fellow retrogamers playing from their own cabinets. With character designs straight out of the legendary Pryde of the X-Men animated pilot, the X-Men 4-Player arcade game was an instant smash hit in 1992, allowing players to control Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, or Dazzler, in taking on the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants masterminded by Magneto with amazing mutant powers and endless fun.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Arcade1Up X-Men 4 Player (https://youtu.be/4ZNSPk1cgdQ)