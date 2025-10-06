Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Halloween event, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Announces Halloween 2025 Event With Poltchageist

Poltchageist, Sinistcha, and Shiny Sinistea debut in the first part of Pokémon GO's highly anticipated Hallowen 2025 event.

Article Summary Poltchageist and Sinistcha make their Pokémon GO debut during Halloween 2025 Part I.

Shiny Sinistea is released for the first time, available as a rare wild encounter and in raids.

Special wild spawns, event-exclusive Field Research, and themed Lavender Town music return.

New GO Pass Halloween bonuses include extra Catch Candy and increased Candy XL chances for Trainers.

Every year, Pokémon GO Trainers look forward to the Halloween Event. This year, we will see the event unfold in two parts. Will it live up to the hype? So far, we have a new species, a new Shiny, and a new GO Pass offered in the Halloween 2025 Event Part I. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween 2025 Part I event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tuesday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: The new Paldean species, Poltchageist, will be released! Known as the Matcha Pokémon, it can evolve into Sinistcha with 50 Poltchageist Candy. Though thematically similar to Sinistea, this is a completely different species.

The new Paldean species, Poltchageist, will be released! Known as the Matcha Pokémon, it can evolve into Sinistcha with 50 Poltchageist Candy. Though thematically similar to Sinistea, this is a completely different species. Shiny release: Sinistea will be released in its Shiny form for the first time.

Sinistea will be released in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Zorua (can be Shiny), Hisuian Zorua, Greavard, and more. Sinistea (can be Shiny) will be a rare encounter.

Zorua (can be Shiny), Hisuian Zorua, Greavard, and more. Sinistea (can be Shiny) will be a rare encounter. Event bonuses: Lavender Town Music Increased chance of encountering Shiny Sinistea in Raids. Field Research: Encounters with Sableye (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), Hisuian Zorua, Litwick (can be Shiny), Vullaby (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), and Spiritomb (can be Shiny). Mega Energy will be available for Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, and Absol. Pokémon encounters, PokéStops, and Gyms will be decorated for the holiday. GO Pass Halloween: Tier 1: 2x Catch Candy GO Pass Deluxe: 3x Catch Candy Tier 2: Increase the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws Tier 3: 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokémon GO Pass Deluxe: 3× Candy for transferring Pokémon GO Pass Deluxe: Even greater chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokémon

Raids: One-Star Raids: Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny), Sinistea (can be Shiny), and Poltchageist Three-Star Raids: Alolan Marowak (can be Shiny), Hisuian Typhlosion (can be Shiny), and Hisuian Samurott (can be Shiny) One-Star Shadow Raids: Shadow Yamask, Shadow Phantump



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!