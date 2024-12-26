Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Deoxys, Dual Destiny, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces January 2025 Raids & Events

Deoxys, Palkia, and Dialga return to Five Star Raids as Mega Gallade debuts in Pokémon GO. Here's the full January 2025 slate.

Article Summary Deoxys, Palkia, and Dialga feature in January 2025 five-star raids, all with shiny potential.

Mega Gallade makes its Pokémon GO debut alongside Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham.

Spotlight Hours feature Pokémon like Voltorb, Roselia, and Yungoos with bonus rewards.

January events include Fidough Fetch, Fashion Week, and Lunar New Year celebrations.

Niantic has announced the Raids, Max Battles, events, and more happening in Pokémon GO in January 2025. Let's take a look at the upcoming slate.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five Star raids in Pokémon GO in January 2024:

January 4 – January 16: Palkia (can be Shiny)

Palkia (can be Shiny) January 16 – January 24: Attack Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) & Defense Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny)

Attack Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) & Defense Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) January 24 – February 6: Dialga (can be Shiny)

Dialga (can be Shiny) Weekends in January: Shadow Registeel (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in January 2024:

January 6 – January 13: Machop, Gastly, Krabby, Wooloo, and Cryogonal are making their debut. All can be Shiny.

All can be Shiny. January 13 -January 20: Machop, Gastly, Krabby, Squirtle, and Cryogonal. All can be Shiny.

Machop, Gastly, Krabby, Squirtle, and Cryogonal. All can be Shiny. January 20 – January 27: Charmander, Beldum, Cryogonal, Scorbunny, and a mystery feature. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny.

Charmander, Beldum, Cryogonal, Scorbunny, and a mystery feature. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny. January 27 – February 3: Bulbasaur, Wooloo, Cryogonal, Grookey, and a mystery feature. All can be Shiny except Grookey.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this January 2024:

January 4 – January 16: Mega Lopunny (can be Shiny)

Mega Lopunny (can be Shiny) January 16 – January 24: Mega Gallade (can be Shiny)

Mega Gallade (can be Shiny) January 24 – February 6: Mega Medicham (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2024:

January 3 – 7, 2024: Fidough Fetch

Fidough Fetch January 5, 2024: Sprigatito Community Day

Sprigatito Community Day January 10 – 19, 2024: Fashion Week

Fashion Week January 11, 2024: Mega Gallade Raid Day

Mega Gallade Raid Day January 15 – 19, 2024: Fashion Week: Taken Over

Fashion Week: Taken Over January 19, 2024: Shadow Raid Day: TBA

Shadow Raid Day: TBA January29, 2024 – February 2, 2025: Lunar New Year

The Max Monday features for the month of January 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Monday, January 6: Dynamax Machop (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Machop (can be Shiny) Monday, January 13: Dynamax Squirtle (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Squirtle (can be Shiny) Monday, January 20: TBA (already confirmed that it will be Shiny-capable)

TBA (already confirmed that it will be Shiny-capable) Monday, January 27: TBA (already confirmed that it will be Shiny-capable)

TBA (already confirmed that it will be Shiny-capable) Monday, February 3: TBA (already confirmed that it will be Shiny-capable)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2024:

Tuesday, January 7, 2024 : Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, January 14, 2024 : Roselia with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Roselia with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, January 21, 2024 : Paldean Wooper with double catch Candy, both can be Shiny

Paldean Wooper with double catch Candy, both can be Shiny Tuesday, January 28, 2024: Yungoos with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, January 1: Altered Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)

Altered Forme Giratina (can be Shiny) Wednesday, January 8: Palkia (can be Shiny)

Palkia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, January 15: Palkia (can be Shiny)

Palkia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, January 22: Attack Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) & Defense Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny)

Attack Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) & Defense Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) Wednesday, January 29: Dialga (can be Shiny)

Dialga (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 5: Dialga (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 3, 2024 until March 4, 2025:

Alolan Raichu, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Hisuian Avalugg, can be Shiny

Pancham, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Frigibax

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

