Pokémon GO Plus + Shows New Concept Video For Pokémon Sleep

We got a new video this past week for Pokémon GO Plus + as the company shows off a new concept for it working with Pokémon Sleep

Article Summary New concept video reveals how Pokémon GO Plus + integrates with Pokémon Sleep featuring Pikachu as an alarm.

Enhance Snorlax-raising with nightcap-wearing Pikachu singing lullabies and waking you up.

Get rewards like raised friendship levels, profile icons, and up to 500 diamonds when using Pokémon GO Plus +.

Ensure compatibility of Pokémon GO Plus + with your smart device and follow safety guidelines for use.

The Pokémon Company released a new concept video for the Pokémon GO Plus + device and how you can tie the game into Pokémon Sleep. The video essentially shows your Pokémon, in this case, Pikachu, sleeping with you at night and also acting as your own alarm system, which you then interact with on your phone after a good night's rest. Then, carry on with your day in Pokémon GO as if they were a part of your everyday life. We have the details about this new integration between the app and the device from the team below, as this has now been launched.

Pokémon Sleep x Pokémon GO Plus +

In Pokémon Sleep, this unique Pikachu can enhance your Snorlax-raising experience by filling a sixth slot in your helper team. It also offers charming features like singing lullabies when tracking sleep data and various unique audio options to wake players up. Trainers who pair Pokémon Sleep with a Pokémon GO Plus + device will claim the following rewards:

The friendship level cap for nightcap-wearing Pikachu will rise from 18 to 20, and Honey will be added to the third level of materials it can gather.

Nightcap-wearing Pikachu will be added to the profile icons available within the app.

Achievement rewards of up to 500 diamonds will be added based on the total sleep time tracked with the Pokémon GO Plus + device.

Pokémon GO Plus + cannot be used with consoles in the Nintendo Switch family. Pokémon GO Plus + cannot be used on its own. This accessory requires a device (using Android or iOS) with the Pokémon GO and/or Pokémon Sleep applications installed. Before purchasing a Pokémon GO Plus +, make sure to check the system requirements of this device as well as those of the applications it works with. Pokémon GO Plus + is not guaranteed to work with all smart devices. Certain smart devices may not work with Pokémon GO Plus + even if they meet minimum system requirements. Please do not use Pokémon GO Plus + while operating a vehicle (e.g., car, bicycle, etc.). You can also track your sleep for Pokémon Sleep using your smart device. It is not recommended that you place your device under your pillow or blankets, as it may overheat. Pokémon Sleep is intended for entertainment purposes only and is not intended for use in the detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease. This applies to sleep time tracked after August 1, 2024. Please note that data tracked before this time does not count.

