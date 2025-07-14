Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Chatot, Delightful Days, pokemon

Pokémon GO Summer Concert Features Boosted Shiny Chatot

The Summer Concert announcement and 9th Anniversary art reveal that there is still a lot to come for dedicated Pokémon GO players.

Article Summary Pokémon GO's Summer Concert event runs July 19-22, featuring music by composer Junichi Masuda.

Lure Modules attract Jigglypuff, Lotad, Kricketot, Chatot, Audino, Noibat, and Popplio, all with Shiny potential.

Shiny Chatot has boosted odds at Lure Modules, plus event Field Research yields Spinda encounters.

9th Anniversary artwork teases Mega Metagross, Gigantamax Butterfree, Paradox Pokémon, and more.

Pokémon GO has been quick with announcements recently. They have now announced a music-themed event titled Summer Concert. In addition, they have revealed their 9th Anniversary artwork which contains hints at upcoming releases. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Summer Concert event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 19, to Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 5:00 p.m.at 8:00 p.m. local time each day Niantic writes: "During Delightful Days, we're celebrating the music composed by Junichi Masuda, Pokémon video game series composer and Chief Creative Fellow of The Pokémon Company! Each day from July 19 to July 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Trainers will be able to listen to a special arrangement of in-game background music made up of tracks selected by Junichi Masuda himself. So turn the music up while enjoying event bonuses and event-themed Field Research!"

Saturday, July 19, to Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 5:00 p.m.at 8:00 p.m. local time each day Encounters from Lure Modules: Jigglypuff, Lotad, Kricketot, Chatot, Audino, Noibat, and Popplio. All can be Shiny. Chatot will have boosted Shiny odds.

Jigglypuff, Lotad, Kricketot, Chatot, Audino, Noibat, and Popplio. All can be Shiny. Chatot will have boosted Shiny odds. Event bonuses: Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour. Lure Modules will attract specific Pokémon during the event. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Chatot at PokéStops with active Lure Modules. Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to encounter Spinda! Niantic notes that Spinda will the heart pattern will not be available.



In addition to this event, Pokémon GO has also released their 9th Anniversary image.

Every year, the game teases upcoming releases with its anniversary artwork. Here, we have a lot to get excited about, including…

New Mega Evolution: Metagross

New Gigantamax form: Butterfree

The reveal of Paradox Pokémon: Iron Treads and Great Tusk

Already announced, but featured here: Aegislash which will debut in an event, and Quaxly which is the focus of the next Community Day

A focus on Crown Shield Zamazenta and Crown Sword Zacian suggest more chances to raid against these GO Fest 2025 additions

The presence of Zygarde suggests an as-of-yet unrevealed event

