Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos Will Introduce Shiny Diancie & Regionals

The newly announced Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos will introduce Shiny Klefki, Shiny Honedge, Shiny Hawlucha, and Shiny Diancie.

It's that time of the year again. The annual Pokémon GO Tour has been announced and, this year, the region of choice is Kalos. Let's get into the details!

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global event:

Date and time: February 28 and March 1, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

February 28 and March 1, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Like all GO Tour events, this Kalos-themed celebration will focus on previously released species. However, there will be new Costumed Pokémon, including… Pikachu wearing Calem's hat (can be Shiny) Pikachu wearing Serena's hat (can be Shiny)

Like all GO Tour events, this Kalos-themed celebration will focus on previously released species. However, there will be new Costumed Pokémon, including… Shiny release: Major new releases! Masterwork Research Mythical: Shiny Diancie will be available for those who purchase the Masterwork Research ticket. Masterwork Research questlines are longform Special Researches that Trainers can complete over a longer period of time. Other Shiny releases: Shiny Klefki, Shiny Hawlucha, and Shiny Honedge. Honedge will appear in One-Star Raids while Klefki and Hawlucha will hatch from 10 KM Eggs.

Major new releases! Wild Spawns: Pokémon will appear in different habitats. Central Village Habitat from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time: Bulbasaur, Pidgey, Eevee, Treecko, Ralts, Chespin, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Skiddo, Natural Form Furfrou, Spritzee, Swirlix, Helioptile, Dedenne, and Noibat. All can be Shiny. Mountain Manor Habitat from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time: Charmander, Scyther, Eevee, Torchic, Absol, Fennekin, Litleo, Pancham, Natural Form Furfrou, Espurr, Carbink, Phantump, Pumpkaboo, Bergmite, and Noibat. All can be Shiny. Coastal Laboratory Habitat from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Squirtle, Eevee, Mudkip, Froakie, Natural Form Furfrou, Inkay, Binacle, Skrelp, Clauncher, Tyrunt, Amaura, Goomy, and Noibat. All can be Shiny. Incense Encounters: Unown A, Unown K, Unown L, Unown O, and Unown S. All can be Shiny. Routes: Flabébé (can be Shiny) will appear more commonly on routes: Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé may appear as rare spawns no matter what region you're in. From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time each day, Pokémon from all habitats will appear in the wild together.

Pokémon will appear in different habitats. Event bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny costumed Pikachu, Shiny Chespin, Shiny Fennekin, and Shiny Froakie in the wild. Increased chance of hatching Shiny Klefki and Shiny Hawlucha. Field Research encounters: Pikachu with Calem's hat, Pikachu with Serena's hat, Honedge, and more. All can be Shiny. Mega-Evolved Pokémon will receive a CP boost. 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event. Up to six Special Trades per day. 1/2 Stardust cost for trades.

Eggs: 2 KM: Larvitar, Bagon, Beldum, and Gible. All can be Shiny. 5 KM: Orange Flower Flabébé, White Flower Flabébé, Yellow Flower Flabébé, Red Flower Flabébé, and Blue Flower Flabébé. All can be Shiny 10 KM Eggs: Hawlucha, Klefki, Kangaskhan, and Heracross. All can be Shiny.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Calem's hat (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Serena's hat (can be Shiny), Honedge (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Xerneas (can be Shiny), Yveltal (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Raids will have a rotating schedule, with each hour focusing on a different species, though some will share their hours. All species featured in Mega Raids can be Shiny. Saturday, February 28th: Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Garchomp, Mega Gallade, Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Venusaur, Mega Blastoise, Mega Lucario, Mega Latias, and more. Sunday, March 1st: Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, Mega Swampert, Mega Scizor, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Absol, Mega Heracross, Mega Metagross, Mega Salamence, Mega Latios, and more. THEORY: The "and more" seems to suggest that new Megas, perhaps those originally introduced in Legends Z-A, will be revealed.

Ticket Holder Exclusives: Increase chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon. GO Snapshot Photobombs: Latios (can be Shiny) and Latias (can be Shiny). The announcement teases a new way to access Mega Evolution. Niantic writes: "It's time for a finale of mega proportions! After kicking off the adventures during the real-world Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos events in Tainan and Los Angeles, it's time for Trainers around the world to band together. Through intense battles, exciting encounters, and breakthrough discoveries, can you uncover exciting new ways to understand and master Mega Evolution? Trainers who attend the Tainan and Los Angeles events can also purchase the global event ticket and receive a different Special Research to complete during Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global." Timed Research will award encounters with Furfrou as well as the opportunity to access different Trims during the event, including: In the Americas: Star Trim, Diamond Trim, La Reine Trim, Kabuki Trim, or Pharoah Trim In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: Star Trim, Debutante Trim, La Reine Trim, Kabuki Trim, or Pharoah Trim In the Asia-Pacific region: Diamond Trim, Debutante Trim, La Reine Trim, Kabuki Trim, or Pharoah Trim In France: Star Trim, Debutante Trim, Kabuki Trim, or Pharoah Trim In Japan: Diamond Trim, Debutante Trim, La Reine Trim, or Pharoah Trim In Egypt: Star Trim, Debutante Trim, La Reine Trim, or Kabuki Trim Niantic notes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with these Timed Research opportunities must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 1, 2026. You will be able to change Furfrou into your chosen trim until 11:59 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 1, 2026."



In-person versions of Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos will take place at the following times and locations:

February 20–22, 2026: Tainan, Taiwan

February 20–22, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA

