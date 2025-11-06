Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Announces New Mega Dimension DLC

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has revealed its first offcial DLC, as Mega Dimension will add a ton of new content to the game this December

Article Summary Mega Dimension DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A arrives in December with new story content and gameplay features

Explore Hyperspace Lumiose, a distorted city led by donut chef Ansha and her Mythical Pokémon Hoopa

Battle newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon, including Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur

Utilize special donuts and berries to unlock powers, exceed Lv. 100, and conquer high-level new challenges

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company revealed the first major DLC coming to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, as they showed off Mega Dimension. The DLC will bring a number of cool additions, including the introduction of Hyperspace Lumiose, which is a mysterious alternate version of Lumiose City shaped by spatial distortions. The whole area is guided by donut chef Ansha and her Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, as you'll explore this new dimension filled with new and powerful Pokémon, including Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur. We have more details and the trailer here, as the DLC will launch on December 10, 2025.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension, Trainers will revisit Lumiose as spatial distortions begin to form around the city. Donut chef Ansha and her companion, the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, will guide players as they explore the mysterious dimension known as Hyperspace Lumiose. This not-quite Lumiose City is home to newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon and other Pokémon not usually found in Lumiose, some of which can exceed the normal limit of Lv. 100 with hyperspace levels.

Hoopa's powers are awakened when it receives one of Ansha's donuts, transforming the distortions into portals to hyperspace. Ansha uses Berries to create various kinds of donuts that grant different effects in hyperspace, such as powering up your Pokémon. She can also use more potent Hyperspace Berries, which are useful for taking on the high-level Pokémon in Hyperspace Lumiose. Trainers will be joined by new allies such as Korrina, a successor to a line of Mega Evolution gurus determined to encounter every Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Together with Team MZ, players will explore Hyperspace Lumiose, uncover its secrets, and tackle the strange events befalling Lumiose City.

Newly Discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon

Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur will make their debut in Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension. When Chimecho Mega Evolves, six smaller copies appear and flutter endlessly, even when no wind is blowing. When Chimecho cries, the echoes of its copies overlap and resonate, creating an intense sound-wave attack that can overwhelm any opponent. Baxcalibur becomes even more formidable thanks to Mega Evolution, generating more ice energy and wielding a back blade that has grown larger and more powerful. With the sheer weight of this blade, it can cleave or smash nearly anything in its path. Players can obtain the Mega Stone needed to evolve Baxcalibur from the Z-A Battle Club as a reward for advancing in online Ranked Battles.

