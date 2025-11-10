Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Bōken Games, Song Of The Wildkin

Bōken Games Announces New Tabletop Game Song Of The Wildkin

Bōken Games has revealed a brand new board game called Song Of The Wildkin, as the game will make its debut during PAX Unplugged

Play as Storied, anthropomorphic heroes with unique pitchcraft powers in a rich fantasy realm.

Features a 30-hour narrative-driven legacy campaign with 12 classes and recruitable bosses.

Explore 240 map cards, utilize 150+ abilities, and enjoy accessible, collaborative gameplay for all.

Tabletop game company Bōken Games has revealed a new game making its debut this month, as they unveiled Song Of The Wildkin. This is a co-op adventure board that has been set within its own unique fantasy world, created by several designers of titles you'd recognize including Andrew Bosley (Illustrator, Everdell), Paul DeStefano (Writer, Oathsworn), Ines Możdżyńska (Graphic Design, Kinfire Chronicles), Edgar Ramos (Sculptor, Stuffed Fables, Bloodborne), Ivan Alexiev (Developer, Rise of Babel), and more to be revealed later. The game will make its debut during PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia from November 21-23, but until then, we have more details below.

Song Of The Wildkin

Enter a world inhabited by the Storied, anthropomorphic animals capable of Pitchcraft — an innate ability to shape wood through song, used for everything from elaborate table-setting to architecture. Talented practitioners even craft wordless woodbeasts that draw memories from the wood used in their creation. Yet the winds whisper of woodbeasts growing hostile, and unexplained disappearances plague the realm. Among the vanished is the leader of the Seekers, heroes charged with solving the realm's problems. Four Seekers-in-Training gather their gear and set off on a quest for answers.

Song of the Wildkin is a green legacy game with a 30-hour narrative-driven campaign full of adventure, player choice, 12 classes, and bosses that become playable characters. Assemble an adventuring party of four Seekers from a colorful cast of characters like Truval Fairhide, the valiant and just Guardian fox, and Jubleth Paleclaw, the water wizard hat-wearing Essence Tapper Axolotl. Lead the Seeker squad to defeat bosses like the Eightfold Empress in epic encounters, and then recruit them into your party!

Embark on a journey across richly detailed biomes inhabited by all manner of Storied. Complete scenarios requiring Seekers to cooperate as they explore 240 unique map cards and utilize more than 150 abilities. Designed for collaborative, accessible play that invites both new players and seasoned board game veterans, Song of the Wildkin's dungeon-crawling and exploration evoke the essence of adventure with deep lore and themes, an evolving world, and minimal setup friction, keeping the focus on fun for all.

