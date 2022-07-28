Catch Me! Will Officially Launch On Steam Early Access This Friday

German-based developer and publisher ByteRockers' Games will be launching Catch Me! onto Steam Early Access tomorrow. In what feels like an homage to SpeedRunners, the game will have one player running around the map as a criminal on the run, while three more players will be racing around trying to catch them. The game has a number of obstacles and traps that can be used by either side to cause havoc, escape capture, or doom the runner into getting nabbed. It's a ton of frantic pacing and planning for both sides, and it looks like it will be a blast, wouldn't be shocked to see it become a hit on Twitch. Here's some additional info for you before the game releases on July 28th.

Catch Me! features 3v1 matches where a runner faces off against three chasers. The runner has to evade the chasers in classic tag fashion and reach key points in the map in order to score enough points to get the win. If a chaser catches a runner they instantly switch roles, and the game of tag resumes until one player reaches enough points to win. Catch Me! is very much the definition of "easy to learn but hard to master" as the simple premise quickly makes way for high levels of tactical depth. The Early Access version of Catch Me! includes four maps inspired by countries from around the world – with an additional map added every month. Each world is unique and offers different ways to interact, making it unique to the max. Players can climb rooftops in the U.S. or the London Eye in England, surf on a subway in Germany, or hide in the tiny houses of Greek islands. New features will be added through updates in Early Access including leaderboards, challenges, and a variety of customization options.