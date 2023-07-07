Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: kobe bryant, nba, NBA 2K24, Sabrina Ionescu

NBA 2K24 Reveals Main Cover Art & Game Details

Check out the remaining main covers for NBA 2K24 as they reveal the primary cover and the WNBA version, along with the release date.

This morning, 2K Games revealed the remaining covers for NBA 2K24, as well as more details on the next installment of the series. Yesterday the company revealed the two special editions of the game as we got to see Kobe Bryant take the cover for both. Today, as you can see below, the main cover will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the basketball series, while the WNBA Edition will feature Sabrina Ionescu as the cover athlete. While the finer details of what the game will have to offer was kind of shorthanded, we now know the game will drop on September 18th, as well as more info on all versions, which we have for you below.

To celebrate the return of Kobe on the NBA 2K cover, players will be able to channel their inner-Mamba mentality in the brand-new Mamba Moments mode. Recreate some of Kobe's most captivating performances and progress through his transcendent journey from a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time. In addition, NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY – a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay. ProPLAY delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. More details on Mamba Moments and ProPLAY will be released later this summer. NBA 2K24 will offer three editions of the game in various digital and physical formats: a Kobe Bryant Edition, a legendary Black Mamba Edition, and an all-new, exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. All editions of NBA 2K24 are available for preorder now.

NBA 2K24 – 25th Anniversary Edition

The brand new, limited availability 25th Anniversary Edition will be available through September 10, 2023, for $149.99 on PS5, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass courtesy of Take Two; a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 – July 17, 2023); 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant "Rookie Card"; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt and a Kobe Player Panel.

WNBA Edition

NCAA all–time triple–doubles leader and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will grace the cover of the NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition. The GameStop Exclusive edition is the third cover in NBA 2K franchise history to celebrate and elevate WNBA legends, now including a trailblazing up–and–coming star. Ionescu joins the legendary Kobe Bryant as the two NBA 2K24 cover athletes. Coming off her first career All–Star selection and All–WNBA Second Team honors in 2022, Ionescu has established herself as a rising star in the WNBA. As one of the best playmakers in the game, Sabrina continues to grow as a player and dazzle fans on a nightly basis, making her the perfect face of the NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition.

The Black Mamba Edition

The Black Mamba Edition will be available for $99.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC; along with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including 15K MyTEAM Points; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves.

The Kobe Bryant Edition

The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available for $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Dual-gen access is included for the Black Mamba Edition and 25th Anniversary Edition for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family.

