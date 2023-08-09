Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 58: Professor's Research

kirisAki, one of the premier artists of Full Art Trainers in the Pokémon TCG, ushers Paldean Professors Sada and Turo into Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at two Full Art Trainers from the set featuring the dual Professors of Paldea.

The first Professor's Research Full Art features Professor Sada. Professor Sada is the Pokémon Professor in Scarlet. She is married to Professor Turo from Violet. The two play the same role in these games, which makes the Generation Nine era pretty unique. Both of these are illustrated by kirisAki, who is seen as one of the premier artists of this specific card type. Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

