Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Announce Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid Battle

A new event has been announced for both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet next month as a Shiny Rayquaza appears to end 2024

Article Summary Catch Shiny Rayquaza in a limited-time Tera Raid Battle from Dec 20, 2024, to Jan 5, 2025, in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Participate in mass outbreaks of shiny Pokémon with black coloration like Fraxure, Carbink, and Cetoddle.

Prep with 3-part Tera Raid series starting Nov 29, 2024, featuring Pokémon like Corviknight and Annihilape.

Don't miss Shiny Rayquaza's debut in Pokémon UNITE, Masters EX, and new merchandise at Pokémon Center.

The Pokémon Company revealed a new update and event coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet as we're getting a Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid Battle. This will be your chance to snag them for a limited time, as the event will coincide with a mass outbreak event featuring Pokémon that have black coloration, and Shiny will be held concurrently. Both games have started a three-part Tera Raid Battle event series featuring a few creatures that will prepare you for the battle to come. For now, we have the official details from the devs below, as the event itself will kick off on December 20.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – Shiny Rayquaza Appears

Trainers can find a Shiny Rayquaza with Dragon as its Tera Type in 5-star Tera Raid Battles from Friday, December 20, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 23:59 UTC. This Shiny Rayquaza cannot normally be encountered during regular gameplay. The Shiny Rayquaza appearing in this event can be caught only once per save data. As long as the event is running, Trainers can still participate in Tera Raid Battles against this Rayquaza to obtain other in-game rewards if they have already caught it. Shiny Rayquaza may be featured in future events or become encounterable through other methods. To commemorate this event, a special animated trailer has been released on the official Pokémon YouTube channel showing Shiny Rayquaza in the Paldea region.

Mass Outbreaks of Pokémon That Have Black Coloration When Shiny

During Shiny Rayquaza's appearance from Friday, December 20, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 23:59 UTC, mass outbreaks of Fraxure, Carbink, and Cetoddle—all of which have black coloration when Shiny—will appear throughout various locations. Pokémon appearing in these special mass outbreaks are more likely to be Shiny. During this event, Cetoddle can be encountered in the Paldea region, Carbink can be encountered in the land of Kitakami, and Fraxure can be encountered in the Terarium at Blueberry Academy.

In order to participate in limited-time mass outbreak events, you need to download the latest updated data and the latest Poké Portal News. You do not need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the latest Poké Portal News. You can download the latest Poké Portal News by selecting Poké Portal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poké Portal News. Trainers can look forward to Shiny Rayquaza appearing soon in Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon Masters EX, and they can see a black Rayquaza in "Pokémon Horizons: The Series." A Shiny Rayquaza Sitting Cuties plush will also be coming soon to Pokémon Center – the premier online destination for official Pokémon merchandise in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

Prepare for Shiny Rayquaza with Pokémon That Perform Well in Tera Raid Battles

Leading up to Shiny Rayquaza's appearance, a variety of Pokémon with various Tera Types will be appearing more frequently in 5-star Tera Raid Battles. Trainers can look forward to catching more Pokémon that perform well in Tera Raid Battles during this three-part event series.

Part 1 Event Schedule : Friday, November 29, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Part 1 Featured Pokémon : Corviknight and Bellibolt

: Friday, November 29, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Part 2 Event Schedule : Friday, December 6, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Part 2 Featured Pokémon : Azumarill and Clodsire

: Friday, December 6, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Part 3 Event Schedule : Friday, December 13, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. Part 3 Featured Pokémon : Annihilape and Kingambit

: Friday, December 13, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

To participate in Tera Raid Battle events, please download the latest Poké Portal News by selecting Poké Portal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poké Portal News. You do not need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the latest Poké Portal News. You'll be able to find 5-star Tera Raid Battles after completing the Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game's main story. If you haven't completed the main story, you may still participate in these Tera Raid Battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership[1] is required to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other Trainers online.

