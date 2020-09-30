Pokémon Sword & Shield To Get The Crown Tundra On October 22nd

The Pokémon Company revealed the latest Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield is coming next month. The Crown Tundra will be dropping on the game on October 22nd, 2020, as they revealed in a special video this morning that you can check out below. Like the previous expansion, you're getting new areas to explore, new items to find, and as always, new creatures to catch. Trainers can look forward to meeting newly discovered Pokémon like Galarian Slowking and Gigantamax Melmetal. While also having to navigate a vast frozen landscape that is not for the timid. Here's what the devs had to say about it.

In The Crown Tundra, Trainers can explore a vast, frigid landscape with jagged, snowy mountains and drifts of glittering snow. The Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass are available for purchase in Nintendo eShop. Starting on November 6, Trainers will have the opportunity to purchase bundle packs consisting of the Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield base game as well as that game's corresponding Expansion Pass, which includes The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. These bundle packs are well suited for Trainers who have yet to embark on their journeys in the Galar region.

Of course, they didn't show off everything because they want you to go play Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and experience it for yourself. You can see the entire presentation below featuring Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company. Hopefully, they'll show off more of it before it comes out to give players an idea of what they can catch.