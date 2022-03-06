Pokémon TCG Brings Back Glossy Sleeves In New March 2022 Releases

The Pokémon Center has released a new wave of Pokémon TCG merchandise. This wave includes deck boxes, card sleeves, and playmats featuring some of the hobby's most iconic Pokémon including Rayquaza, Eevee, Groudon, Kyogre, Dragonite, Shinx, and more. Notably, I purchased a selection of sleeves myself and was thrilled to see that the Pokémon TCG has gone back to using glossy fronts for these products. In 2021, Elite Trainer Boxes began to include matte sleeves which some competitive players liked while collectors seemed to unite in disappointment over the change. The matte fronts, you see, created a muting fog over the artwork, rending a Shiny Full Art card flat. The Pokémon Center followed suit, adjusting their sleeves to match the style seen in ETBs. Now, while these matte sleeves were still present in last month's release of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box Products, I can confirm that the Pokémon Center has abandoned this style for glossy-front sleeves. Now, these new sleeves are a perfect compromise. They have matte backs for smooth shuffling and a light, glossy front as to not obscure the beautiful artwork.

New Pokémon TCG products at The Pokémon Center include:

Eevee Breakaway Playmat

Dragonite & Rayquaza Collide Playmat

Legends of Hoenn Playmat

Gyarados Breakway Playmat

Dragon Pokémon Takeover Playmat

Shinx Evolution Electro-Stack Playmat

Lucario Focused Fighter

Gyarados Breakaway Double Deck Box

Eevee Breakaway Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Lucario Focused Fighter Double Deck Box

Dragon Pokémon Takeover Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Gyarados Breakaway Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Lucario Focused Fighter Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Rayquaza Legendary Lights Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Shinx Evolution Electro-Stack Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Legends of Hoenn Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Trubbish & Garbodor Crossing Card Sleeves (includes 65)

Trubbish & Garbodor Crossing Playmat

