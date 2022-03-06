Pokémon TCG Brings Back Glossy Sleeves In New March 2022 Releases
The Pokémon Center has released a new wave of Pokémon TCG merchandise. This wave includes deck boxes, card sleeves, and playmats featuring some of the hobby's most iconic Pokémon including Rayquaza, Eevee, Groudon, Kyogre, Dragonite, Shinx, and more. Notably, I purchased a selection of sleeves myself and was thrilled to see that the Pokémon TCG has gone back to using glossy fronts for these products. In 2021, Elite Trainer Boxes began to include matte sleeves which some competitive players liked while collectors seemed to unite in disappointment over the change. The matte fronts, you see, created a muting fog over the artwork, rending a Shiny Full Art card flat. The Pokémon Center followed suit, adjusting their sleeves to match the style seen in ETBs. Now, while these matte sleeves were still present in last month's release of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box Products, I can confirm that the Pokémon Center has abandoned this style for glossy-front sleeves. Now, these new sleeves are a perfect compromise. They have matte backs for smooth shuffling and a light, glossy front as to not obscure the beautiful artwork.
New Pokémon TCG products at The Pokémon Center include:
- Eevee Breakaway Playmat
- Dragonite & Rayquaza Collide Playmat
- Legends of Hoenn Playmat
- Gyarados Breakway Playmat
- Dragon Pokémon Takeover Playmat
- Shinx Evolution Electro-Stack Playmat
- Lucario Focused Fighter
- Gyarados Breakaway Double Deck Box
- Eevee Breakaway Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Lucario Focused Fighter Double Deck Box
- Dragon Pokémon Takeover Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Gyarados Breakaway Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Lucario Focused Fighter Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Rayquaza Legendary Lights Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Shinx Evolution Electro-Stack Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Legends of Hoenn Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Trubbish & Garbodor Crossing Card Sleeves (includes 65)
- Trubbish & Garbodor Crossing Playmat
You can see the full selection here.
