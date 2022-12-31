Pokémon TCG Hopes For 2023: Scarlet & Violet Begins

We are less than a week away from the Scarlet & Violet era beginning in the Pokémon TCG. While we won't get the final Sword & Shield special set until later in January 2023 and will not receive the English-language version of Scarlet & Violet base until late March 2023, the first Friday of 2023 will see the release of the Paldea Collections. These Paldea Collections feature holographic versions of the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. If you get all three boxes, you will have Black Star Promo versions of all three as well as holographic versions of the cards that will later appear in Scarlet & Violet base. These boxes will also contain oversized versions of either Koraidon or Miraidon. This means, of course, everything is about to change! With so much unrevealed as of yet, here is my list of Pokémon TCG hopes for 2023 as Scarlet & Violet begins.

Creative Full Art & Secret Rare sections: The Secret Rare sections of the first year of Sword & Shield-era sets were boring compared to what came later. The first four sets mostly just added Trainers to the Rainbow Rare section that was already the main drive of Sun & Moon Secret Rare sections, dramatically bloating these sets. I wouldn't mind smaller Secret Rare sections that finds the middle ground between the limited number of XY-era Secret Rares with what we'd later see with bloated Sword & Shield sets. Let's also leave Rainbow Rares behind and see more unique card types.

A continued focus on unique artwork: The last two years of the Sword & Shield era were driven by Alternate Arts, Character Rares, and finally Special Art Rares. While I doubt this will continue in the first few sets of Scarlet & Violet, I think it's important for the Pokémon TCG to remember how much the hobby appreciated the variety in the art of chase cards. I hope we will continue to see the TCG let artists new and old break new ground.

More promos matching what Japan gets: Japan frequently gets promo cards that never release internationally, including quite a few cute Pikachus. As the holo patterns, borders, and set designations now strive to match Japan more than ever, I'd love to see our promo sets pull in more artwork from Japan as well. It's just a shame that we never got stuff like The Scream cards here!

Actual high-class special sets: Special Sets can be hit or miss, but the biggest misses are when special sets don't copy Japan's high-class sets. The best example is how Champion's Path was essentially just chase cards removed from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, a move that made both sets suffer. Instead, let's see Special Sets take inspiration from the fan-favorite high-class Japanese sets which are heavy on chase cards and excitement.