Pokémon TCG Introduces Top Deck Academy Video Series

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is preparing to debut a new series of videos focusing on strategy and gameplay. This series of videos that will be hosted both on YouTube and the popular streaming platform Twitch is known as Top Deck Academy and will debut this week.

The Pokémon TCG announced Top Deck Academy on their official website, writing:

If you've ever wanted to get better at the Pokémon Trading Card Game, a new weekly series is here to help you learn and improve your game. Top Deck Academy debuts February 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. PST on Twitch and YouTube, featuring prominent members within the Pokémon TCG community. The series will introduce new decks, teach viewers how to create their own custom decks, offer tips to develop solid strategies, and much more. While Pokémon TCG players of all experience levels can enjoy Top Deck Academy, the series offers beginning and intermediate players an excellent opportunity to dive into the nuances of strategy and deck building. New episodes stream every Thursday at 2 p.m. and feature Pokémon TCG experts who have been playing and commenting on matches for years.

This helpful new video series comes at quite an interesting time. We are about a year deep into the new Pokémon V and VMAX mechanics that debuted in Sword & Sheild, changing the current mode of gameplay. Next month, the fifth main Sword & Shield-era expansion, Battle Styles, will introduce yet another new mechanic that will classify certain Pokémon cards into two different categories: Rapid Strike and Single Strike attackers. Perhaps Top Deck Academy will help players adapt to this new mode of gameplay as they are building their decks.

2021 is an odd time for competitive Pokémon TCG gameplay, as many have had to adjust to a world that isn't quite as conducive to in-person gameplay as competitors may have expected. It'll be interesting to see how Top Deck Academy handles that aspect of things. Stay tuned, as Bleeding Cool will report on this new feature with greater detail as it begins to roll out.