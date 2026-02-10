Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, New York Toy Fair, Ultro Pro, Zanzoon

Ultra Pro Unveils Disney Electronic Games For NY Toy Fair 2026

Ultra Pro will be at the New York Toy Fair 2026 showing off two new Disney electronics toys at their booth to be released this year

Article Summary Ultra Pro debuts two new Disney electronic games at New York Toy Fair 2026 with interactive features.

Disney Guess game uses yes-or-no questions to identify characters, with lights, sounds, and fun facts.

Disney Trivia Electronic Game tests one to five players with 1,000 true-or-false questions in five categories.

Both games are designed for ages 5+ and offer quick, engaging play sessions packed with Disney magic.

Ultra Pro unveiled a new collaboration with Disney and Paris-based Zanzoon, as they will show off two new electronic games during the New York Toy Fair 2026 this weekend. The two games are Disney Guess and the Disney Trivia Electronic Game, as they will challenge Disney fans' knowledge through both storytelling and interactive tabletop play. No video or sets of images were released, only the one you see here that looks like a game of Simon with extra buttons. We have more details below as you can see them both in person at Booth #2105 in the Javits Center from February 14-17, 2026.

Ultra Pro's Disney Electronic Games

These launches reflect Ultra Pro Entertainment's continued evolution beyond traditional tabletop offerings, with a growing focus on interactive games designed to appeal to the full spectrum of today's Disney fans. By spotlighting iconic Disney and Pixar characters, stories, and trivia, these games deliver experiences that reward curiosity, spark discovery, and encourage repeat play. Paired with intuitive electronic design, these titles offer fans new ways to test their Disney knowledge, explore familiar worlds, and enjoy the magic through accessible, modern play formats.

Disney Guess

Disney Guess invites players ages 5 and up to think of a Disney or Pixar character while the game works to guess who it is through a series of simple Yes, No, or I Don't Know prompts. Designed for solo play, the game responds with lights, sound effects, and spoken fun facts once the character is correctly identified. It also includes a Disney character book featuring the names and images of all 200 included characters. Each session lasts approximately 15 minutes, making it ideal for quick, repeatable play.

Disney Trivia Electronic Game

Disney Trivia Electronic Game challenges one to five players ages 5 and up to put their Disney and Pixar knowledge to the test through fast-paced gameplay designed for approximately 15-minute sessions. Featuring 1,000 true-or-false trivia questions across five themed categories – Royals, Animals & Creatures, Heroes & Villains, Locations & Lands, and Friends & Family – players race to be the first to answer correctly and score points. The player who earns the highest score at the end of the game claims bragging rights as the ultimate Disney trivia champion.

