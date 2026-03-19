Posted in: Disney, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, star wars, UEFN, Unreal Engine for Fortnite

Fortnite Has Added The Star Wars Assets To Their Creative Islands

Now you can use the power of The Force, creatively speaking, as multiple Star Wars assets have been added to Fortnite Creative

Article Summary Fortnite Creative adds Star Wars assets with maps, characters, vehicles, weapons, and iconic locations.

Use customizable Lightsabers, new Force powers, and the Hero Device to play as legendary Star Wars heroes.

Create your own Star Wars islands with immersive starter islands, templates, props, music, and VFX tools.

Star Wars islands go live May 1, 2026, with first-person weapon support and custom inventories coming soon.

Now you can harness the power of The Force in Fortnite, or at least the force of creativity, as several Star Wars assets have been added to Fortnite Creative using Unreal Engine for Fortnite. Epic Games has partnered with Disney once again to make all sorts of content from the iconic sci-fi franchise available in the creative sections of the game. Taken from previous seasons where they added Star Wars stuff for May to celebrate May The 4th, you'll be getting an array of options from templates to tools, several gameplay features, a roster of characters, characters, and multiple locations, vehicles, and weapons from past Fortnite Battle Royale Seasons.

We have the full details of everything you can expect from this below, as the content is live now, and you'll be able to start publishing it starting on May 1, 2026. So you got a good six weeks to start building content on your own island before they celebrate May the 4th again this year in their own way.

May The Force Be With You as You Survive On The New Star Wars Islands in Fortnite

Four Star Wars UEFN starter islands are available to help you take your players on an immersive journey through space, over the icy tundra of Hoth, the sandy dunes of Tatooine, and the lava fields of Nevarro. Two new Star Wars flat grid islands are also available for Fortnite Creative. Bring your island to the next level with Niagara-powered visual effects, making it easier to create large-scale moments from dogfights in asteroid fields to dramatic hyperspace entrance and exit sequences.

Expand your environments with Star Wars-themed Galleries inspired by iconic locations from the films, including the Death Star, Tatooine Cantina, and Resistance Base. Background assets like the Star Destroyer add scale, while props such as the Holochess Table, Sabacc Table, and Sandcrawlers help complete the scene.

Three Different Star Wars Templates

Three templates are available to help you jump in quickly:

Lightsabers and Force Powers Template: Learn how to customize Lightsabers with Scene Graph and use Force powers – special gameplay abilities like Push, Heal, and Mind Trick. The template also features a crafting workbench where players can modify their characters' Force powers, as well as the appearance of their Lightsabers.

Learn how to customize Lightsabers with Scene Graph and use Force powers – special gameplay abilities like Push, Heal, and Mind Trick. The template also features a crafting workbench where players can modify their characters' Force powers, as well as the appearance of their Lightsabers. Team Conquest Template: Set during a battle on the planet Tatooine, this template shows new features like the Hero device and spawning systems to support large-scale battles.

Set during a battle on the planet Tatooine, this template shows new features like the Hero device and spawning systems to support large-scale battles. Narrative and Roleplaying Template: Set in a Tatooine cantina, this template uses NPC characters and new Conversation device functionality. Dive into roleplay and build an immersive narrative.

Characters, Vehicles, Weapons, and Music

Characters

Bring legendary characters to your islands, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, The Mandalorian, Princess Leia, and more. Expand your worlds with a wide variety of new Rebel Alliance characters, plus civilians, Stormtroopers, Jawas, and rideable Tauntauns.

Vehicles

Players can soar through the skies with N-1 Starfighters, alongside X-wings and TIE Fighters which are updated from Fortnite Battle Royale and now feature secondary fire options. Also, AATs (Armored Assault Tanks) let players take the fight to the ground. Tune vehicles through their respective Spawner devices and customize your fleet the way you see fit.

Weapons

Equip your islands' players with over 25 iconic Star Wars weapons, including:

Character-specific Lightsabers (Luke, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and more)

Blasters and the Wookiee Bowcaster

Turbolasers and DF.9 Turrets

Music

A selection of licensed Star Wars music is available to use on your islands, including the unforgettable "Star Wars Main Theme, "The Imperial March," "The Cantina Theme," and more.

Gameplay Tools

Lightsaber and Force Power Customization (UEFN Only)

Design custom Lightsabers – from hilts and blade styles to blade colors – using Scene Graph and the Custom Items and Inventory system (currently an Experimental feature). We've also added new Force powers that unlock special gameplay abilities, like building protective barriers, healing allies, mind-trickery, casting distractions, and enemy detection. Unlike Fortnite Battle Royale, Force powers are no longer tied to Lightsabers, unlocking a new level of customization for Jedi, Sith, and everything in between.

Hero Device: Enable players to transform into Star Wars heroes and villains – including Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, Rey Skywalker, Chewbacca, Emperor Palpatine, and Leia Organa – and harness their unique powers and abilities.

Enable players to transform into Star Wars heroes and villains – including Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, Rey Skywalker, Chewbacca, Emperor Palpatine, and Leia Organa – and harness their unique powers and abilities. The Mandalorian's Jetpack: Take off with an enhanced version of the Mandalorian Jetpack from Fortnite Battle Royale, now capable of omnidirectional flight and firing weapons simultaneously.

Take off with an enhanced version of the Mandalorian Jetpack from Fortnite Battle Royale, now capable of omnidirectional flight and firing weapons simultaneously. UI Updates and Fonts: Give your islands an authentic Star Wars look and feel with both a re-themed HUD and non- HUD UI, plus two custom fonts.

More Tools and Features Coming Soon

Between now and May 1, we'll be adding the following:

First-Person Support for Weapons – Enhance your gameplay with first-person support for all Star Wars ranged weapons.

Enhance your gameplay with first-person support for all Star Wars ranged weapons. Custom Items and Inventories – These will enter Beta, allowing you to publish islands using Lightsaber and Force power customization.

Publishing Star Wars Islands

To publish Star Wars islands, you must be enrolled in the Fortnite Developer Program and opt in to the additional terms and conditions in the Creator Portal. If you've already opted in to publish other IP islands (such as KPop Demon Hunters, Squid Game, The Walking Dead Universe), you're all set. Publishing an island that includes Star Wars assets requires sharing 20% of your engagement payout with The Walt Disney Company. You can also convert an existing island into a Star Wars island directly in the UEFN Editor. All Star Wars islands must comply with the Star Wars Brand Rules and do not support in-island transactions.

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