Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Milotic CR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another Character Rare.

Artist chibi delivers an extremely detailed Milotic Character Rare featuring Wallace as its Trainer. Wallace is a Water-type Trainer from Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire who works as the Gym Leader of Sootopolis Gym. Later, in Emerald, he becomes Pokémon League Champion. This card is beautiful, with chibi's use of color, in particular, elevating this to a must-have. The reflection of Milotic on the body of water, the way that the water surges out of the card in busting streams, and the beads of condensation on the surface of the card all add up to something truly, uniquely beautiful. Incandescent Arcana also has standard cards in the set for both Milotic and Wallace.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.