Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Promo Pack Cards

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews with a look at the special cards from the promo packs other than Lugia VSTAR, which was previously revealed.

When you buy a booster box of Paradigm Trigger, you will receive a five-card booster pack of promo cards that can only be obtained this way. In addition to another version of the set's Lugia VSTAR, you can get reverse holo, stamped cards featuring Shaymin and Archeops. This reverse holo pattern isn't available in the normal cards in the packs, making these cards rather exclusive. It'll be quite interesting to see how the English-language Pokémon TCG releases these and if they will either be SWSH Black Star Promos or in the actual Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.