Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Rainbow Trainers

All right, we wrapped up this series yesterday, but there was a glaring omission in my coverage. The Rainbow Trainers! These may well be the final Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters ever printed so let's take a look at these Pokémon TCG previews from the new Japanese set Paradigm Trigger.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger came out on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we close out our Paradigm Trigger previews with one more installment that shows off the Rainbow Trainers of the set.

This card type was introduced at the beginning of the Sword & Shield era. Sun & Moon introduced Rainbow Rare Pokémon, which appeared in that era as GX and in the Sword & Shield era as Pokémon-V and VSTAR. It was Sword & Shield base that expanded this treatment to the Trainer Supporters, which ballooned the number of Rainbow Rares and overall Secret Rares in these sets. Though we have not gotten confirmation, I'd be stunned to see this card type continue into the Scarlet & Violet era.

