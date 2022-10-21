Pokémon TCG Japan Releases Paradigm Trigger Today

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan… which is today! So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. With Paradigm Trigger releasing today, let's talk about what impact this set will have on international audiences.

Paradigm Trigger is the final main series Sword & Shield-era set from Japan, and it will be adapted into part of the final main series Sword & Shield-era set coming to the United States: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Since the Secret Rares of Paradigm Trigger have been revealed, the biggest news is that the series has four Alt Arts, which means that Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest will also have four Alt Arts: Unown V, Lugia V, Skuntank V, and Regidrago V. This is similar to the structure of the last set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which means Alt Arts may end up being tough to pull.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.