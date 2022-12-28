Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Scarlet & Violet-Themed Merch Drop

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, we get our solicitations for the first-ever Scarlet & Violet merch drop.

Products coming to Japan on January 2oth, 2023, as part of the Scarlet & Violet launch include:

Card sleeves featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art

Deck box featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art

Card sleeves featuring the Paldea Starters of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito

Deck box featuring the Paldea Starters of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito

Card sleeves featuring the Ralts evolutionary line including Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir, tying into the Gardevoir ex drop in the upcoming set

Card sleeves featuring Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art

Deck box featuring Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art

9-pocket Binder featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art

9-pocket Binder Pages featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art

Rubber Playmat featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art

Card Storage box featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art

Card sleeves featuring the Magnemite evolutionary line

Card sleeves featuring Lechonk

Card pocket bag featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Master Balls, and Gifts

Card pocket bag featuring Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, and Flying Pikachu

Card pocket bag featuring Mimikyu, Gengar, Gardevoir, and Dedenne wrapping presents

Card pocket bag featuring the Paldea Starters of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito opening presents

Damage counter case

Card Storage box featuring Koraidon and Miraidon

Pikachu-themed Coin Dice

Energy Type-themed Card Frame

Poké Ball-themed Card Frame

