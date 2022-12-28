Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Scarlet & Violet-Themed Merch Drop
It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, we get our solicitations for the first-ever Scarlet & Violet merch drop.
Products coming to Japan on January 2oth, 2023, as part of the Scarlet & Violet launch include:
- Card sleeves featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art
- Deck box featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art
- Card sleeves featuring the Paldea Starters of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito
- Deck box featuring the Paldea Starters of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito
- Card sleeves featuring the Ralts evolutionary line including Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir, tying into the Gardevoir ex drop in the upcoming set
- Card sleeves featuring Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art
- Deck box featuring Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art
- 9-pocket Binder featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art
- 9-pocket Binder Pages featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art
- Rubber Playmat featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art
- Card Storage box featuring Koraidon from the Scarlet ex pack art and Miraidon from the Violet ex pack art
- Card sleeves featuring the Magnemite evolutionary line
- Card sleeves featuring Lechonk
- Card pocket bag featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Master Balls, and Gifts
- Card pocket bag featuring Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, and Flying Pikachu
- Card pocket bag featuring Mimikyu, Gengar, Gardevoir, and Dedenne wrapping presents
- Card pocket bag featuring the Paldea Starters of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito opening presents
- Damage counter case
- Card Storage box featuring Koraidon and Miraidon
- Pikachu-themed Coin Dice
- Energy Type-themed Card Frame
- Poké Ball-themed Card Frame
Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.