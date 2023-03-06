Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Drifloon Line Taira Akitsu illustrates a stunning Drifloon that shows the balance of life and death in the new #PokemonTCG set in Japan, Scarlet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at some more cards from Scarlet ex.

The Drifloon line gets an incredibly beautiful duo of cards here, with Drifloon by Taira Akitsu and Drifblim by Yuu Nishida. Drifloon is a personal favorite Pokémon of mine and I have to say, this Akitsu card may be my favorite Drifloon of all time, even including that terrific Shiny Drifloon card from way back in Diamond & Pearl – Stormfront. Akitsu draws Drifloon floating over an expansive bed of flowers as petals fly through a foggy sky, turning this misty image into a beautiful mix of dismal and hopeful. The life and death imagery continues with the bony trees in the distance. Absolutely stunning image.

