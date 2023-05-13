Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Glimmet Line The Scarlet & Violet games introduced new speices to the Pokémon world including Glimmet which gets its Pokémon TCG debut in Snow Hazard.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for Snow Hazard featuring the Glimmet line.

Glimmet is a newly introduced Rock/Poison-type species that debuted in the Scarlet & Violet era along with the Paldea region. Glimmet evolves into Glimmora, who also gets its first card in this set with the above holographic rare. The Dex entries for new species Glimmet reads:

It absorbs nutrients from cave walls. The petals it wears are made of crystallized poison. Glimmet's toxic mineral crystals look just like flower petals. This Pokémon scatters poisonous powder like pollen to protect itself.

Artist Sekio illustrates the Glimmet to the left, the Glimmet in the middle is drawn by Mizue, and Shin Nagasawa takes on the Glimmora holo. Glimmora's Dex entries read:

When this Pokémon detects danger, it will open up its crystalline petals and fire beams from its conical body. Glimmora's petals are made of crystallized poison energy. It has recently become evident that these petals resemble Tera Jewels.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.