Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Fuecoco Tells A Story The Fuecoco line tells a story in the new Pokémon TCG Japan set, Triplet Beat, as we see this Fire-type Starter evolve and mature.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

And we have a trend established in Scarlet & Violet-era Secret Rares. Just like with the Tarountula and Spidops as well as the Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir Illustration Rares, the Illustration Rares of Triplet Beat that encompasses an entire evolutionary line tell a story. Here is the Fuecoco line, which tells a story of a Pokémon's growth to maturity.

First, we see Fuecoco in the grocery store with its Trainer seeing its first-ever apple. The artwork is by kantaro who illustrates the whole line.

who illustrates the whole line. Then, it evolves to Crocalor, who is wrecking the grocery store, in its wild adolescent phase.

Finally, kantaro illustrates Skeledirge ex, which shows this Pokémon, now an adult, respectfully carrying groceries for its Trainer.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.