Black Desert Mobile Releases Great Desert Revamp

Black Desert Mobile has revealed their plans to revamp one of the biggest regions of the game, as the Great Desert is getting an overhaul

Article Summary The Great Desert receives a major revamp, unifying difficulty levels and adding new monster challenges.

Chaos-grade Runes debut, offering the highest power yet and new ways to enhance your Black Desert Mobile gear.

Graphics and memory optimizations boost performance for smoother large-scale multiplayer battles.

Special three-week in-game events and missions celebrate the update with exclusive rewards for Adventurers.

Pearl Abyss has revealed their next plans for Black Desert Mobile, as they have given the Great Desert a total revamp. The game has updated the region to reflect changes to the overall title, including unifying several difficulty levels, adding Chaos-grade Runes, overhauling the graphics, and more. We have more details from the developers below as the content should be live.

Black Desert Mobile – Great Desert Revamp

The Great Desert has undergone a major transformation with this update. As revealed during Calpheon Ball 2025, the three existing difficulty levels have now been unified into a single Great Desert region. This merged region introduces monsters with Combat Power exceeding that of the former Shahzad difficulty, ranging from 30,000 to 83,000 CP, aligning with the continued growth of Adventurers. To further support progression, new loot opportunities have been added. Blessed Light Crystals and Blessed Fog Crystals can now be obtained by defeating monsters, while the amount of Edana's Coins acquired through excavation has been increased, ensuring that time spent in the Great Desert contributes more meaningfully to character development. In addition, new hunting zones have been introduced where Ancient Seed, previously exclusive to Hystria Ruins, can now be obtained. Furthermore, The Wandering Merchant now appears in the merged Great Desert with updated items and quantities.

Chaos-Grade Runes

Black Desert Mobile now welcomes Chaos-grade Runes, the highest-grade Runes to date. Chaos-grade Runes can be enhanced using materials obtained in the Great Desert like Blessed Fog Crystals. These new Runes are designed to further empower Adventurers as they tackle more challenging content. Chaos-grade Runes can be crafted using; +20 Primal-Grade Rune, Chaos Jewel x10, Ah'krad x20 and Ambergris x2.

Graphics Upgrade

As part of the broader remaster preparations announced at Calpheon Ball 2025, Pearl Abyss has implemented an early-stage graphics and memory optimization update. This upgrade focuses on improving gameplay performance ahead of the full remaster release. With this update, large-scale multiplayer combat scenarios now benefit from smoother gameplay and more stable frame rates. Additional optimizations to graphics processing and loading speeds further enhance the overall experience, though the degree of improvement may vary depending on the device used.

Celebratory In-Game Events

To commemorate the update, Black Desert Mobile is hosting a series of celebratory events named 'A Three-Week Get-Together! Guides & Missions Event.' Running for three weeks starting January 20, these events feature cooperative missions across all regions, as well as progression-focused activities designed to support new Adventurers. Completing missions may unlock additional bonus events, encouraging community-wide participation.

In addition, the Progression Guide Event for New Adventurers encourages experienced players to share guides and tips to support newcomers on their journey. By participating in missions and community-driven activities, Adventurers can earn various rewards while celebrating the launch of the Great Desert Revamp and new progression systems.

