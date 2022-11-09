Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Mewtwo VSTAR SAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at an incredible Special Art Rare featuring Mewtwo VSTAR.

Does this artwork look familiar to you? That may be because it gives the other side of the scene shown in the Charizard VSTAR Special Art Rare that we received in the English-language Charizard Ultra Premium Collection. Both cards showcase a battle between Mewtwo and Charizard, with each giving a different point of view of their clash. These Special Art Rares are similar in style, but it is KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA who drew the Charizard and GOSSAN who drew the Mewtwo. GOSSAN is a new contributor to the Pokémon TCG as of this year, with some of their more memorable cards being Mightyena Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, Crobat V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

